FXC Intelligence to Celebrate the 2026 Cross-Border Payments 100 at Money20/20 Europe

The 2026 Cross-Border Payments 100

FXC Intelligence publishes The 2026 Cross-Border Payments 100, the definitive benchmark of the most important players in the cross-border payments industry.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FXC Intelligence published The 2026 Cross-Border Payments 100, the definitive benchmark of the most important players in the global cross-border payments industry.

Now in its eighth year, the Cross-Border Payments 100 continues to set the standard for recognising the companies shaping cross-border payments. It celebrates the leading companies across consumer money transfers and remittances, B2B payments, banking, ecommerce, payment processing, mobile payments and more, spanning public companies, private firms and startups worldwide.

This year, FXC Intelligence will bring the Cross-Border Payments 100 to Money20/20, where the companies recognised in the 2026 list will be celebrated during the event in Amsterdam.

Companies included in the Top 100 must meet strict criteria around scale, market significance, growth and the importance of cross-border payments to their business.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence, said:

“The Cross-Border Payments 100 highlights the companies having the greatest impact on the industry globally, from established leaders to fast-growing innovators shaping the future of payments.

“We’re excited to celebrate this year’s companies at Money20/20 Europe and bring together many of the businesses helping define the future of cross-border payments.”

Next week, FXC Intelligence will publish further analysis of the companies included in the report, drawing on eight years of data to explore the key trends shaping the industry.

Read the full Cross-Border Payments 100 2026 here.

Further information

About FXC Intelligence

FXC Intelligence is the leading provider of cross-border payments data and intelligence, providing companies with the strategic insights and expertise to meet market challenges and tell their story. Combining rich, granular pricing, intelligence and benchmarking data with sophisticated platform solutions across both fiat and stablecoin-based payments, we underpin the global payments strategies and day-to-day decisions of some of the world’s best-known financial services, technology and fintech companies. An intelligence leader in the space, FXC Intelligence also publishes cross-border payments’ leading weekly newsletter, and is widely regarded for its research-led content

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Visa, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms — convening to cut industry shaping deals, build world changing partnerships, and unlock future defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2–4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 27–29, 2026). Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their brands. Money20/20 is part of Informa PLC. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.

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