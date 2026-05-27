Enchant Energy signs letter of intent with Creekstone Energy LLC to develop a carbon capture and utilization solution for the Creekstone Delta Gigasite

We are looking at the Delta Gigasite as an opportunity to develop an integrated carbon-capture-to-clean-fuels ecosystem that can be applied to other data center projects."” — Jim Wolff

DELTA, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enchant Energy Offers a Carbon Answer to America's Surging AI Data Center Demand

Enchant Energy Corporation (www.enchantenergy.com) ("Enchant") entered into a letter of intent with Creekstone Energy LLC ("Creekstone") to develop a carbon capture and utilization solution for the Creekstone Delta Gigasite, a planned hyperscale data center campus in Millard County, Utah. The letter of intent advances a new model for carbon-smart infrastructure by capturing CO2 from the planned Phase 1 power generation facility and converting it into low-carbon fuels—transforming a potential environmental liability into an economic asset.

Jim Wolff, CEO of Enchant, said, "Enchant is committed to offering comprehensive carbon capture and utilization solutions to support the nation's need for more data center capacity and more low-carbon fuels. We are looking at the Delta Gigasite as an opportunity to develop an integrated carbon-capture-to-clean-fuels ecosystem that can be applied to other data center projects."

Ray Conley, CEO of Creekstone, said, "Creekstone designed the Delta Gigasite to be a net positive for Utah—not just a facility that consumes resources, but one that contributes to the state's energy future. The diversified, on-site power strategy behind this project is what sets it apart. Adding Enchant's circular carbon capture solutions means that the energy we generate for AI and high-performance computing also enables low-carbon fuels. This is what it looks like when you build with the community in mind."

The Delta Gigasite's location in Millard County is central to the project's feasibility. Access to abundant renewable energy, including solar, wind, and potentially geothermal, makes the rural Western U.S. uniquely suited to carbon utilization at scale. Unlike traditional carbon sequestration, which requires costly compression and pipeline infrastructure to move CO2 underground, Enchant's utilization approach converts captured CO2 directly into liquid fuels, eliminating pipeline risk and generating revenue rather than cost. The liquid fuel production process also produces water as a byproduct, potentially reducing the data center's overall water footprint.

About Enchant Energy Corporation

Enchant Energy Corporation provides carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration ("CCUS") as a service for fossil fuel power generators and large industrial emitters. Enchant's utilization-focused approach converts captured CO2 into valuable liquid fuels, generating revenue rather than incurring sequestration costs. Enchant CCUS projects are designed to qualify for tax credits under IRS §45Q. For more information, visit www.enchantenergy.com.

About Creekstone Energy

Creekstone Energy LLC is a vertically integrated energy and data center infrastructure company headquartered in Utah. Creekstone is developing the Delta Gigasite, a master-planned hyperscale data center campus in Millard County, Utah, designed to deliver more than 10 gigawatts of total IT load capacity across multiple phases. The Gigasite's development strategy combines dedicated on-site power generation—including natural gas, solar, and advanced nuclear technologies—with world-class data center facilities purpose-built for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. For more information, visit www.creekstone.energy.

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