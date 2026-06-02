In-Line Renewal Solutions Launches Refreshed Website to Better Support those in Plumbing, Sewer, Drain and Trenchless

Josh Shelton, Owner In-Line Renewal Solutions

Updated platform improves user experience, expands educational resources, and strengthens contractor support nationwide

We wanted to create a better experience for contractors who are looking for real support, real education, and real-world trenchless knowledge from people who actually work in the field.” — Josh Shelton

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Line Renewal Solutions has officially launched a refreshed version of its website, designed to create a stronger user experience and provide expanded support for contractors working in the plumbing, sewer, drain cleaning, and trenchless rehabilitation industries.The updated website reflects the company’s continued growth and long-term commitment to supporting contractors with not only equipment and consumables, but also education, training, technical support, and real-world industry insight. While the company’s core mission remains the same, the refreshed platform was built to make it easier for contractors to access information, explore trenchless solutions, navigate equipment options, learn about training opportunities, and connect with the In-Line team for ongoing support.“Our goal with this refresh was simple,” said Josh Shelton, Founder of In-Line Renewal Solutions. “We wanted to create a better experience for contractors who are looking for real support, real education, and real-world trenchless knowledge from people who actually work in the field.” The updated website features improved navigation, expanded service and equipment pages, a more streamlined mobile experience, enhanced educational content, and improved access to resources across the company’s growing list of solutions and partnerships.Visitors to the site can now more easily explore:• Trenchless equipment and consumables• Sewer inspection camera systems• Jetting equipment• Technical support resources• Equipment rentals• Repair services• Certification and training opportunities• Partnership programs• Digital asset library content including videos, literature, photos, tips, and field insightsThe refreshed platform also reinforces In-Line Renewal Solutions’ position as a contractor-focused company built by professionals with firsthand experience in plumbing, drain cleaning, and trenchless rehabilitation, via our sister company, John Shelton Plumbing, founded in 1983. Unlike many suppliers that simply distribute products, In-Line Renewal Solutions operates from real-world field experience , allowing the company to provide practical guidance and support that contractors can apply directly to their businesses and job sites.As trenchless technology continues to grow across North America, the company sees a major opportunity to help educate contractors who are either entering the trenchless market for the first time or looking to expand their existing capabilities. “We know many contractors understand the opportunity trenchless provides, but they are often looking for guidance on where to start, what equipment makes sense for their business, how to train their team, and how to operate efficiently,” Josh added. “This website refresh helps us better support those contractors at every stage.”The new website structure was also developed with future growth in mind. In-Line Renewal Solutions plans to continue expanding its educational content, technical resources, training materials, and contractor support tools throughout the year. The company’s growing digital asset library and resource center will continue to serve as a central hub for contractors seeking product information, troubleshooting assistance, training support, field tips, and operational insights related to trenchless rehabilitation and sewer infrastructure solutions.In addition to improving the user experience, the refreshed platform better highlights In-Line Renewal Solutions’ expanding partnerships with leading manufacturers and industry brands across the trenchless and sewer sectors. The company believes the updated website represents more than just a visual refresh it reflects the evolution of the business and its commitment to helping contractors improve efficiency, reduce downtime, expand services, and grow profitability through better support and education. Contractors, municipalities, and industry professionals can explore the refreshed platform by visiting www.in-linerenewalsolutions.com About In-Line Renewal SolutionsIn-Line Renewal Solutions is a contractor-focused supplier and support company serving the plumbing, sewer, drain cleaning, and trenchless industries. Built by industry professionals with real-world field experience, the company provides equipment, consumables, rentals, repairs, technical support, certification training, and educational resources designed to help contractors grow and operate more efficiently. In-Line Renewal Solutions works with contractors across the United States to support trenchless rehabilitation, sewer inspection, drain cleaning, and infrastructure renewal solutions.

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