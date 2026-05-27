CanAm Enterprises Issues Important Update on USCIS Policy Memorandum PM-602-0199 and Potential Impact on EB-5 Investors

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises is providing an important update regarding a recent policy memorandum issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on May 21, 2026, and its potential implications for Adjustment of Status (“AOS”) filings, including those involving EB-5 investors. CanAm’s goal is to keep investors informed as developments arise of what is known, what remains uncertain, and what practical considerations investors should keep in mind.

What USCIS Announced

On May 21, 2026, USCIS issued a policy memorandum emphasizing that Adjustment of Status under INA §245 is a discretionary benefit and describing AOS as an “extraordinary” form of relief rather than a routine pathway to permanent residence.

The memo appears to signal increased scrutiny of pending and future Form I-485 applications filed from within the United States. USCIS has publicly stated that foreign nationals temporarily in the United States who wish to pursue permanent residence generally should expect consular processing abroad to become the normal course for immigrant visa processing, rather than AOS within the US. Importantly, the policy memorandum is not specific to the EB-5 Program. This announcement has understandably created concern across the immigration community.

At this time, several important points remain clear:

• The underlying immigration statutes governing EB-5 eligibility and Adjustment of Status have not changed.

• The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 expressly contemplated concurrent filing and Adjustment of Status for eligible EB-5 investors.

• USCIS has not announced any formal suspension or termination of AOS processing for EB-5 applicants.

• Many immigration attorneys believe EB-5 investors remain in a comparatively strong legal position because EB-5 is an employment-based immigrant category that Congress specifically structured to permit Adjustment of Status in appropriate cases.

A Potentially Important Signal for EB-5 Investors

In a separate statement issued alongside the memorandum, USCIS indicated that applicants providing an “economic benefit” or otherwise serving the “national interest” may continue to qualify for Adjustment of Status notwithstanding the agency’s broader emphasis on discretionary review.

Many immigration attorneys believe this distinction may be relevant to EB-5 investors. How these standards will ultimately be interpreted and applied at the individual case level remains uncertain. It is expected that potential litigation challenging aspects of the new policy within EB-5 will be filed in the coming weeks.

Where EB-5 Investors Stand Relative to Other Applicants

Many believe that USCIS will likely focus increased scrutiny on cases involving immigrant intent concerns, status violations, unauthorized employment, overstays, failures to maintain lawful status, and certain parole-based adjustment strategies.

EB-5 remains an employment-based immigrant category. Investors who have maintained lawful status are generally viewed as being in a stronger position than many other applicant groups. Nevertheless, the memorandum signals that USCIS officers may apply broader discretionary review to I-485 adjudications, and some EB-5 cases may receive closer scrutiny than in prior years.

What Remains Uncertain

While there are meaningful legal arguments supporting continued EB-5 Adjustment of Status eligibility, important questions remain unresolved:

• USCIS has not published implementing guidance explaining how any “economic benefit” or “national interest” standard will operate in practice.

• It remains unclear whether EB-5 investors will be expressly recognized under that framework or whether adjudications will vary by officer and case-specific circumstances.

• The memorandum does not specifically address pending I-485 applications filed before its issuance.

• USCIS may issue future policy guidance directed at specific adjustment categories or applicant populations, including guidance that could directly affect EB-5 adjudications.

• Legal challenges to aspects of the memorandum are widely anticipated, and the policy landscape may continue evolving.

Given the current uncertainty, many immigration attorneys advise investors with pending or anticipated I-485 filings to:

• Avoid abrupt action without legal guidance, including withdrawing a pending I-485 application, departing the United States, or making significant changes to nonimmigrant status or employment authorization.

• Maintain valid underlying nonimmigrant status whenever possible and preserve documentation demonstrating lawful admission, status maintenance, employment authorization compliance, and tax compliance.

• Ensure that all Adjustment of Status filings are carefully prepared and fully documented, including consistency between prior visa applications, entries, immigration history, and current filings, as well as complete EB-5 investment and job creation documentation.

• Be prepared for the possibility of increased Requests for Evidence (RFEs), Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), and broader discretionary review during adjudication.

Importantly, the memorandum does not directly affect the EB-5 investment process or the validity of approved or pending EB-5 petitions. What is evolving is the discretionary framework for certain I-485 adjudications.

Many leading immigration attorneys continue to believe that EB-5 investors may remain among the categories with the strongest legal and policy arguments in favor of continued Adjustment of Status eligibility. While CanAm shares that cautious optimism, meaningful uncertainty remains until USCIS provides additional guidance.

CanAm is closely monitoring further USCIS guidance and litigation developments and will continue providing updates as more clarity becomes available. Investors with questions regarding their individual circumstances are encouraged to contact CanAm directly.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $4 billion from over 8,000 investors and repaid more than $2.5 billion across 53 fully repaid projects. CanAm has achieved over 3,000 I-829 approvals, representing thousands of families who have secured permanent U.S. residency. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

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