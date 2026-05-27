Airengy will establish energy projects for Nofar Energy for approximately ILS 200 million. Maj. Gen. (res.) Yiftah Ron Tal, Chairman of Airengy

Airengy Accelerates Its Multi-Sector Energy Operations

Airengy (TASE:ARNG)

Airengy is rapidly implementing its strategy of transitioning from a technology company to a full-scale energy company, with development and execution capabilities in Israel and Europe.” — Maj. Gen. (res.) Yiftah Ron Tal, Chairman of Airengy

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV DISTRICT, ISRAEL, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airengy (TASE: ARNG) announces today that it has signed a framework agreement with Nofar Energy Israel Ltd. for a joint venture in the field of solar installations on sports courts and parking lots, combined with energy storage systems.

Under the agreement, Airengy will act as a “smart” EPC contractor and will be responsible, among other things, for the design, licensing, procurement, construction, grid connection and completion of the projects. In addition, the parties will examine the possibility of cooperation on the development level, under which Airengy may participate as an equity partner in some of the projects.

In the first phase, the companies defined seven projects with a cumulative solar capacity of approximately 22.15 MWp and a cumulative storage capacity of approximately 225.68 MWh. The potential consideration to Airengy for the construction works on these projects may reach approximately ILS 200 million.

The contract with Nofar Energy is another strategic step that Airengy has taken in recent months to establish and expand its development, design, and “smart” EPC operations in Israel. These steps include the acquisition of GreenGo’s EPC operations and the recruitment of Mor Yigali (formerly a senior executive at Doral Energy) to lead the company’s development and project activities in Israel.

Alongside its expansion in Israel, Airengy continues to deepen its development activities in Europe. Following the acquisition of a 34 MW portfolio in Poland, the company is working to expand its operations primarily in Poland and Italy, while conducting advanced negotiations for financing the transactions with leading entities in the capital and institutional markets.

In addition, the company continues to advance the commercialization of its CAPP (Compressed Air Power Plant) technology for long-duration energy storage. In recent months, it has signed several memorandums of understanding to promote the establishment of compressed-air-based power stations in Europe. These steps support the company’s vision of building an international energy company operating across several complementary growth engines: entrepreneurship, smart EPC, storage and electricity generation.

The execution of the projects is subject, among other things, to the signing of detailed and binding agreements for each project, receipt of regulatory permits and approvals, and the arrangement of financing.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Yiftah Ron Tal, Chairman of Airengy, said: “Airengy is rapidly implementing its strategy of transitioning from a technology company to a full-scale energy company, with development and execution capabilities in Israel and Europe. The cooperation with Nofar Energy strengthens the company’s position as a growing player in the renewable energy and storage sectors and constitutes another building block in developing the company’s long-term capabilities in the energy market.”

Tal Raz, CEO of Airengy, said: “We are building one of the most advanced development, design, and ‘smart’ EPC arms in Israel. We have identified a genuine market need for ‘smart’ EPC contractors – companies that do not merely carry out construction works but also bring in-house engineering, design, and entrepreneurial capabilities. This is precisely the strategy we are building at Airengy.

“The acquisition of GreenGo’s EPC operations, the recruitment of key experienced professionals, and the expansion of our solar rooftop design and execution activities are part of a broader move to build a full energy platform in Israel. The agreement with Nofar is, for us, another important step in this direction. We are currently in contact and evaluating additional partnerships in development, design, and construction – all in parallel with deepening our development activities and advancing partnerships in Europe for the commercialization of long-duration energy storage technology (CAPP).”



About Airengy

Airengy (TASE: ARNG) is a publicly traded energy company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company operates across the entire value chain – from development and project origination, through EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), to the operation of revenue-generating energy assets. Airengy integrates development and execution with operational results across three complementary growth engines:

• CAPP Technology – Compressed Air Power Plant: A breakthrough solution for long-duration energy storage based on compressed air in salt caverns, which forms the basis of the company’s competitive advantage in the global energy storage market.

• BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) and Electricity Generation in Europe: Development and acquisition of revenue-generating asset portfolios and storage projects in leading markets such as Italy, Poland, the UK, and Germany.

• Development and EPC Arm in Israel: Planning and execution of complex energy projects in the local market, including unique expertise in agrivoltaics and projects for the defense establishment.

The company aims to become a significant player in the global transition to green energy and to provide reliable solutions for stabilizing the electricity grid in the era of renewable energy. Airengy is led by a management team with extensive experience in the development, financing, and execution of national and international infrastructure projects, headed by Chairman of the Board Yiftah Ron-Tal and CEO Tal Raz.

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