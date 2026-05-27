Sixteen Women Across Anticimex North America Recognized with 2026 NPMA Impact Awards

Anticimex North America Impact Award Winners at the NPMA 2026 Women's Forum

Team members from across the Anticimex family of companies honored for leadership, innovation, and excellence in the pest management industry

These women embody the talent, dedication, and innovation that continue to move our industry forward.” — Sean Steves, President, Anticimex North America

WARREN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticimex North America is proud to announce that sixteen women from across the Anticimex family of companies have been recognized as recipients of the 2026 NPMA Impact Award for Women in Pest Management. The award celebrates outstanding women across all areas of the pest management industry, recognizing individuals who demonstrate leadership, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence in their roles.The 2026 Anticimex honorees include:• Meredith Boyd, Technical Services Coordinator, Waynes Pest Control• Kelly Brannon, Service Center Supervisor, Waynes Pest Control• Dominique Carballo, Service Technician, Peachtree Pest Control• Mary Elizabeth Dowless-Fairfax, Mergers & Acquisitions Business Development, Anticimex Carolinas• Angelik Fontanez, Commercial Operations Experience Manager, Turner Pest Control• Shawna Green, Inside Sales Manager, Turner Pest Control• Arlette Kiernan, VP of Human Resources, JP McHale Pest Management• Kanisha Lang, HR Coordinator, Peachtree Pest Control• Joleen Matthews, Director of PMO & IT | Strategy, Integrations & Organizational Leadership, American Pest• Angela Nelson, Vice President of Human Resources, Anticimex North America• Jenny Pierce, Customer Service Representative, BugCo• Ashleigh Randall, Fleet & Special Projects Coordinator, Modern Pest Services• Elizabeth Terra, Billing Specialist, Official Pest• Hallie Windman-Kerr, Contact Center Manager, JP McHale Pest Management• Alyse Wolff, Director of Internal Operations, Viking Pest Control• Cathy Zion, Commercial Administration Lead, Viking Pest ControlCollectively, these women represent a wide range of expertise and leadership across operations, customer experience, human resources, technical services, administration, sales, and field service. Their recognition reflects the continued growth of women’s leadership within the pest management industry and Anticimex’s commitment to fostering talent at every level of the organization.“These women embody the talent, dedication, and innovation that continue to move our industry forward,” said Sean Steves, President, Anticimex North America. “Each of these individuals has made a meaningful impact within their organization, their teams, and the customers they serve. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their achievements and are grateful for the leadership and professionalism they bring to the Anticimex family of companies every day.”About AnticimexAnticimex is a global leader in pest control, driving the transformation from reactive to preventive pest control services through innovation in environmentally friendly and digital solutions. By means of in-depth biology expertise, 90 years of service experience, and its digital SMART offering, the company is creating healthier environments for commercial and residential customers worldwide. Committed to sustainability, Anticimex protects biodiversity, reduces pest-borne disease risks, and minimizes food and property loss.

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