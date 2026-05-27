Land industry veteran launches independent brokerage in Bluffton

Jason Hewett, a 30-year veteran of Southeastern land management, has launched Private Land Brokers to serve clients in South Carolina and Georgia. (Photo: Private Land Brokers)

Jason Hewett transitions from regional firm to lead Private Land Brokers; debuts with historic $3.9M Georgia listing

We don’t see our work as just selling land; we want to guide the transition of your land from one steward to the next.” — Jason Hewett, Private Land Brokers

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Hewett, a prominent figure in Southeastern land management, announces the launch of Private Land Brokers LLC. The dedicated real estate brokerage will focus on recreational and asset land throughout South Carolina and Georgia, marking Hewett’s transition to a fully independent brokerage practice.The move allows Hewett to integrate his 30 years of land management expertise with a specialized brokerage model. Operating alongside his existing strategic land advisory firm, Private Land Management Inc., the new Private Land Brokers will provide expert guidance for clients buying and selling large-acreage real estate, with a specific focus on properties offering both recreational use and long-term investment potential.“This is a natural evolution for my work in the Lowcountry and beyond,” Hewett said. “By establishing a dedicated brokerage alongside our management firm, we can provide a seamless, end-to-end experience for landowners. We don’t see our work as just selling land; we want to guide the transition of your land from one steward to the next, helping to maximize its value by telling the story of the work, care, and stewardship behind it.”Hewett brings nearly 20 years of experience in large-acreage real estate to the new venture, having previously served as an associate broker with a regional firm, and has closed more than $50 million in total sales in his brokerage career. The launch of the independent brokerage allows for a more tailored, high-touch approach to the complex market of timber, hunting and conservation land.Private Land Brokers is fully licensed in both South Carolina and Georgia. At its opening, the firm is highlighting a premium multi-generational property in Clay County, Georgia, offered for the first time in more than 50 years. Shivers Farm is a prime example of the type of property that we specialize in. At 750 acres, it is both a recreational and financial asset with active revenue streams and trophy-worthy game,” Hewett said. “Our goal is to help the next generation of owners find their place in the tradition of land conservation, ensuring properties like this remain productive and preserved for years to come.”About Private Land Management and Private Land BrokersFounded in 2007 and based in Bluffton, South Carolina, Private Land Management Inc. is a strategic land advisory firm owned by Jason Hewett. The firm and its sister company, Private Land Brokers, provide a full suite of services for recreational and investment land, including management, conservation planning and brokerage services across the Southeast. For more information, visit privatelandbrokers.com.

Shivers Farm Video Tour | Debut Listing from Private Land Brokers

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