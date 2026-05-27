Training Seminars for the month of June 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 – In Real Time - Introducing the Traditional Campaign Finance and the Fair Elections Program of the Office of Campaign Finance for the 2026 Election Cycle.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Introducing the Traditional Campaign Finance and the Fair Elections Programs of the Office of Campaign Finance for the 2026 Election Cycle.

Wednesday, June 16, 2026 - Introducing the Traditional Campaign Finance and the Fair Elections Programs for the 2026 Election Cycle (Location: D.C. Public Library, Mt. Pleasant Branch, 2 PM – 3 PM.

The D.C. Office of Campaign Finance (OCF) will conduct informal training seminars throughout Calendar Year 2026 for candidates for elective office, and the treasurers and officers of political committees, including political action committees, independent expenditure committees, constituent services programs, legal defense committees, transition committees, inaugural committees, and Statehood funds programs.

Please note that attendance at any of these sessions will not satisfy the attendance requirement for candidates and treasurers at the mandatory OCF Entrance Conference Training Seminars will be conducted virtually and in real time at the OCF Website, www.ocf.dc.gov. To register to attend a seminar, please email the Public Information and Records Management Division at [email protected] at least 3 days prior to the scheduled virtual seminar.