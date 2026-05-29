Naples Estate in Prominent Quail West Sells for Record $11.3M, Highest Price in Community History

The record-breaking sale in Naples' Quail West was brokered by Matt Brown of William Raveis Real Estate, a two-decade luxury real estate agent.

The Sale, Brokered by William Raveis Real Estate, Marked a 32% Price Point Increase

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A record has been set inside Naples’ premier private community, Quail West Golf and Country Club , with the sale of a residence located at 4300 Brynwood Drive for $11.3 million. With the agreement negotiated by William Raveis Real Estate, the purchase marks the highest-priced transaction in Quail West’s history. The 32% increase over the second-highest sale in September 2023 of $8.55 million signals a new future for the prominent Southwest Florida enclave.Originally built in 1995, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate spans 11,160 square feet within a 2.2-acre double lot. The property has been meticulously renovated with custom finishes throughout, including a primary suite with steam room and private courtyard, a main living room with 24-foot ceilings and zero-corner glass sliders, a resort-style pool, and an outdoor kitchen. A second-floor level constructed with solid concrete is only accessible by private elevator. In total, the sale price represents approximately $1,013 per square foot.With over 40 Quail West homes for sale closed between February 2025 and 2026, the record closing comes amid strong transactional momentum across Naples' two other top private golf communities, Grey Oaks and Mediterra. Quail West led all three with an 18% increase year-over-year, and $172.3 million in total closed volume. In the sale of 4300 Brynwood Drive, Matt Brown of William Raveis Real Estate represented the seller. Brown is a 23-year luxury real estate agent with career sales exceeding $700 million across Florida and New Jersey. A Quail West real estate expert, he has specialized in Naples golf communities since 2018 and is ranked #13 in Naples by individual volume and #922 nationally by RealTrends Verified."Championship golf community homes in Naples, and throughout Southwest Florida, cannot be built again; the permitting, the land, the environmental requirements no longer align,” said Brown. “Buyers understand this, and the pricing reflects it. Quail West's $11.3 million record is not an anomaly but is the market recognizing a non-replicable asset.”Quail West is a private golf community in North Naples featuring 36 holes of Arthur Hills-designed championship golf greenery and a 100,000-square-foot clubhouse. The community includes approximately 700 homesites across estate, villa and custom home configurations.About William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & InsuranceWilliam Raveis is the largest independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina. Recognized with top industry honors, including Inman’s Top Luxury Brokerage and Inman Innovators awards, the company offers integrated real estate, mortgage, and insurance services for a seamless client experience. For more information, visit raveis.com.

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