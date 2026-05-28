Argentine Santa Maria Grills Reflect Growing Demand for Experience-Based Father’s Day Gifts

Father's Day BBQ Premium Argentine Santa Maria Grill

For many families, grilling is not only about preparing food. It is about creating time together” — Walter Afonso, CEO, TAGWOOD

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As U.S. consumers continue investing in outdoor cooking and backyard entertaining, Argentine-style Santa Maria grills are emerging as a Father’s Day gift idea tied to shared experiences, family gatherings, and slow-fire cooking traditions.

As Father’s Day approaches, outdoor cooking remains a strong part of American household culture. According to TechSci Research, the U.S. barbeque grill market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2030, reflecting continued consumer interest in backyard cooking, entertaining, and outdoor living.

Against that backdrop, Argentine Santa Maria grills are gaining attention as a more experience-driven alternative to traditional Father’s Day gifts. Rather than centering only on convenience, these grills are associated with slower cooking, wood and charcoal fire management, family gatherings, and the ritual of preparing food over time.

For Father’s Day, TAGWOOD is highlighting six stainless steel Santa Maria grill models designed for different types of outdoor cooks, from fathers discovering open-fire cooking to experienced hosts building permanent outdoor kitchens. The selection includes the BBQ03SS, BBQ06SS, BBQ08SS, BBQ25SS, BBQ26SS, and BBQ37SS, each positioned around a different cooking style and backyard use case.

The selection reflects several broader outdoor cooking profiles now common among U.S. consumers: the beginner exploring charcoal and wood-fire cooking, the technique-focused griller, the homeowner investing in a built-in outdoor kitchen, and the frequent host who treats backyard cooking as a social event.

BBQ03SS — For fathers beginning with open-fire cooking

The BBQ03SS represents an entry point into Santa Maria-style grilling, with multiple cooking zones, adjustable grates, and a gaucho-style brasero. It fits the consumer looking to move beyond standard backyard grilling without jumping immediately into a built-in outdoor kitchen.

BBQ06SS — For technique-focused grillers

The BBQ06SS is positioned for cooks who want versatility across roasting, searing, slow cooking, and asador-style preparation. Its multiple cooking surfaces and rotating clamp grill make it suitable for fathers who see grilling as a craft rather than a quick dinner task.

BBQ08SS — For built-in outdoor kitchen projects

The BBQ08SS brings the same multifunctional Santa Maria cooking format into a built-in configuration. This model fits the broader outdoor living trend, where homeowners are treating patios and backyards as permanent entertainment spaces.

BBQ25SS — For large family gatherings

With an XL built-in format and a larger cooking area, the BBQ25SS is suited for households where outdoor cooking is tied to extended family meals, Sunday gatherings, and longer hosting occasions.

BBQ26SS — For frequent entertainers

The BBQ26SS is a large freestanding model designed for high-capacity backyard cooking. Its scale makes it relevant for consumers who regularly host groups and want the flexibility to prepare multiple foods at once.

BBQ37SS — For advanced open-fire cooking

The BBQ37SS is the most ambitious model in the selection, with restaurant-grade capacity and multiple grilling surfaces. It is positioned for serious enthusiasts, private-event cooks, or families where grilling has moved from hobby to centerpiece activity.

The growing interest in outdoor living has also changed the way consumers think about Father’s Day gifts. Instead of short-lived items, many families are looking for gifts that create recurring moments; Sunday meals, backyard gatherings, and shared cooking rituals. In that context, Argentine Santa Maria grills offer a connection between product, tradition, and experience.

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