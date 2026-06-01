Squaretalk Launches Unlimited US Calling, Combining Enterprise-Grade Contact Center Capabilities with Flat-Rate Billing

Squaretalk offers calls, messages, monitoring, CRM integrations, and transparent prices to US companies in real estate, recruiting, e-commerce, and more.

Our Unlimited Calling plans give US businesses a full contact center stack — routing, monitoring, recording, integrations — with a plan that's transparent, predictable, and priced for real operations.” — Elie Rubin, CEO and Founder of Squaretalk

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, the cloud-native contact center platform built for high-performing customer-facing teams, announced today the launch of its Unlimited Calling plans for the US and Canada market. The new offering brings together unlimited voice interactions in the US and Canada territories with Squaretalk's full contact center stack, including real-time call monitoring, CRM integrations, intelligent routing, and call recording. All under a flat, predictable monthly price starting at $25 per agent per month.

For years, growing US businesses have faced an uncomfortable choice: affordable telephony with limited capabilities, or enterprise-grade contact center tools at prices built for enterprise budgets. Squaretalk's Unlimited Calling plans simplify the decision by delivering a full contact center stack at a flat, predictable monthly rate that scales with your team.

"Growing US businesses shouldn't have to choose between a phone system they can afford and a contact center platform with the features they actually need," said Elie Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Squaretalk. "With our Unlimited Calling plans, that trade-off no longer exists. You get a full contact center stack — routing, monitoring, recording, integrations — with a calling plan that's transparent, predictable, and priced for the way real teams operate. One bill. No surprises."

Squaretalk's Unlimited Calling plans are purpose-built for US companies where inbound and outbound call volume is high, teams are lean, and billing unpredictability creates real operational friction. Initial target verticals include real estate brokerages and property management companies, home services operators, recruiting and staffing agencies, e-commerce and DTC customer experience teams - segments where contact center capabilities have historically been priced out of reach for teams below 100 agents.

Companies looking to switch from their current provider can benefit from Squaretalk’s free number porting service, along with guaranteed uninterrupted business continuity throughout the transition process.

For more information or to book a demo, visit squaretalk.com/us

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered platform that combines voice, WhatsApp communication, and sales automation in one interface. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with business tools like Zoho Phonebridge, Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.