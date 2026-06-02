MONDAINE Highlights the Importance of Legibility in Contemporary Watch Design

Design study illustrating the proportions, visual hierarchy and geometry behind the iconic MONDAINE dial inspired by the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock. The Official Swiss Railways Station Clock remains one of the most recognisable examples of Swiss industrial design and continues to inspire MONDAINE watch design today The Official Swiss Railways Station Clock was designed by Hans Hilfiker in 1944 to communicate the time clearly and instantly across busy railway platforms. A MONDAINE Classic wristwatch inspired by the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock, showcasing the clear dial architecture and high-contrast design principles that define the brand's approach to legibility.

As watch dials grow increasingly complex, clarity and immediate readability are often sacrificed in favour of visual impact.

Legibility is not about removing design, it is about organising information so the eye understands the time immediately.” — Pierrick Marcoux, Group Product Director at MONDAINE

ZURICH, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss watchmaker MONDAINE is examining the principles behind highly legible watch design and why visual clarity remains one of the most demanding disciplines in contemporary watchmaking.A watch dial is not perceived as a static image. It is read in motion, under changing light conditions and often within fractions of a second. What matters is how efficiently the eye can process visual information.Several factors determine the legibility of a dial. Strong contrast between the dial and hands improves visibility across different lighting conditions. Clear hand geometry helps the eye distinguish the hour and minute hands immediately, while a precise minute track defines the visual structure of the dial.As the visual complexity of many watches has increased, achieving this balance has become more difficult. Reflective surfaces can reduce visibility, overlapping elements compete for attention and excessive detail can disrupt the structure needed for immediate recognition.The same principles can be found in public clocks, railway signage and industrial information systems, where information must be understood quickly and intuitively.The design of MONDAINE SBB watches is based on the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock , created in 1944 by engineer Hans Hilfiker for Swiss Federal Railways. Designed for busy railway platforms, the clock needed to communicate the time clearly and instantly, even from a distance.“Legibility is not about removing design,” says Pierrick Marcoux, Group Product Director at MONDAINE. “It is about organising information so the eye understands the time immediately.”In 1986, MONDAINE introduced the first wristwatch inspired by the design of the Official Swiss Railways Station Clock, preserving its emphasis on contrast, proportion and functional dial architecture.As contemporary watch design continues to move toward greater visual complexity, the balance between expression and clarity has become one of the industry’s most relevant design discussions.Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE. BackgroundThe Official Swiss Railways Station Clock was designed in 1944 by engineer Hans Hilfiker for Swiss Federal Railways. In 1986, MONDAINE introduced the first wristwatch inspired by this design. Today, the dial is widely recognised as a classic example of modern Swiss industrial design and continues to shape the brand’s design language.Contact Information for United States:Contact person: Jane Anne DarkenDesignation: Account ExecutiveAddress: Paul Wilmot Communications, 401 Lafayette Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10003Email address: jdarken@paulwilmot.comContact Information for ROW:

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