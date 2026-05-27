The World-Famous Elbo Room Launches Exclusive America’s 250th Anniversary Merchandise Collection Online

Elbo Room America's 250th Anniversary merchandise Elbo Room Elbo Room Social Club Live 24/7

Fort Lauderdale’s historic beachside landmark drops a massive, print-to-order collection for America's 250th 4th of July, Join the party live on ElboTV.com.

"We're proud of our country, military, first responders & bar regulars. Join America's 250th 4th of July party live 24/7 on ElboTV.com with Elbo Room Beach Radio!" said Mike Penrod, Elbo Room.” — Mike Penrod

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world-famous Elbo Room , an iconic staple of Fort Lauderdale Beach since 1938, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated America’s 250th Anniversary Merchandise Collection. Available exclusively through the brand's official online storefront, this massive, custom-designed lifestyle line is built entirely on a print-to-order model, allowing patrons, patriots, and collectors worldwide to secure historically significant memorabilia shipped directly to their doorsteps.Commemorating America’s historic 250th 4th of July milestone (1776–2026), the exclusive collection features a striking array of high-quality apparel, headwear, and premium barware. Highlights of the line include a custom-illustrated 1776–2026 patriotic pin-up graphic—beautifully blending vintage mid-century Americana with South Florida’s classic coastal aesthetic—alongside sleek, embroidered "Social Club Patriot" crests on core streetwear staples. From tailored men's and women's tees, tank tops, and cuffed caps to heavy-duty double-wall insulated tumblers, the line caters directly to active outdoor, beach, and maritime lifestyles.By leveraging a flexible on-demand, print-to-order infrastructure, the Elbo Room ensures every single order is custom-crafted fresh for the buyer. Customers who place their orders today are guaranteed home delivery perfectly timed to wear and showcase during the landmark Fourth of July festivities."We wanted to build something truly special to honor this incredible milestone in our nation's history," said Mike Penrod, co-owner of the Elbo Room. "At the Elbo Room, we are deeply proud of our Country, military, first responders, and our Great Regular's at the Bar. This collection is dedicated to them. Come watch us on ElboTV.com with Elbo Room Beach Radio, Live Party 24/7 live streams, and join our community. Whether you are standing right here on the corner of Las Olas and A1A or tuning in from across the globe, we want you to celebrate America's 250th 4th of July with us."Beyond serving locals and tourists at its physical establishment, the Elbo Room has evolved into a global digital entertainment broadcast network. Through ElboTV.com, hundreds of thousands of daily viewers interact via live high-definition streams capturing the beachside atmosphere and late-night party dynamics of the venue. The new 250th Anniversary collection bridges the gap between physical beach culture and its massive digital community, giving internet stream viewers a tangible way to participate in this once-in-a-generation historical celebration.The Elbo Room America’s 250th Anniversary Collection is officially live and accepting orders. To secure custom apparel and gear in time for the historic July 4th weekend, patrons are encouraged to order immediately.To shop the full collection, visit the online storefront or watch the live festivities unfolding 24/7 at ElboTV.com.###Media Contact InformationCompany Name: The Elbo Room / ElboTVContact Person: Mike PenrodEmail Address: Press@ElboRoom.comPhone Number: (786) 752-6648City/State: Fort Lauderdale, FloridaCountry: United StatesWebsite URL: https://www.ElboRoom.com

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