Cliff Love Collection Leads Landmark Petroliana & Advertising Sales at Miller & Miller, June 13–14

Canadian 1912–1927 Ford “The Universal Car” winged pyramid porcelain dealer sign from Duncan Garage, British Columbia. Estimate: CA$80,000–$120,000. Canadian Tire Corp’n Associate Store porcelain neon sign with iconic inverted triangle logo. Estimate: CA$60,000–$90,000. Early Ford punched tin smaltz illuminated dealer sign, circa 1910s–1920s. Estimate: CA$60,000–$80,000.

Rare Ford dealer signs, iconic Canadian automotive neons, and investment-grade petroliana headline two online-only auctions

The originality, freshness, and historical importance of the Cliff Love material places this among the strongest petroliana offerings we’ve handled in recent years.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A monumental and newly discovered Duncan Garage Ford “The Universal Car” winged pyramid dealer sign; a towering Canadian Tire Corp’n porcelain neon; and an early Ford punched tin smaltz dealer sign will headline two online-only Petroliana & Advertising auctions presented June 13 and 14 by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.The first session, Petroliana & Advertising – Session I | Featuring the Cliff Love Collection, begins Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m. EDT and features 228 lots of premier Canadian petroliana, automotive advertising, porcelain signs, neons, and related memorabilia from the lifetime collection of noted collector and Model T authority Cliff Love. Session II follows Sunday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. EDT with 147 additional lots of petroliana and advertising, including fresh-to-the-market soda advertising, thermometers, imperial oil tins, push bars, and general store displays.“This landmark sale features highlights from the lifetime collection of Cliff Love,” said Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Cliff’s presence in the antique automotive community has been as constant as the rising sun. No living mechanic understands the heartbeat of a Ford Model T like he does. In his collecting, two things were important: originality and condition. You’ll find those factors to be the common denominator of the sale.”Expected to lead the June 13 session is Lot 158, a Canadian 1912–1927 Duncan Garage Ford “The Universal Car” dealer sign. The monumental die-cut porcelain “winged pyramid” sign measures nearly ten feet wide and is among the most historically significant early Ford advertising signs to emerge publicly in recent years. Originally mounted to the Duncan Garage in British Columbia’s Cowichan Valley, the sign dates to the era when Ford transformed the automobile industry through mass production of the Model T. Signs of this form were produced in limited numbers for the Canadian market, with few surviving wartime scrap drives. Authenticated by The Authentication Company (TAC #402571), the museum-quality survivor carries an estimate of CA$80,000–$120,000.Another marquee highlight is Lot 209, a Canadian Tire Corp’n Associate Store neon sign dating to the 1940s–1950s. The iconic porcelain neon, featuring the instantly recognizable inverted triangle motif crowned by the “CTC” maple leaf, represents one of the most visually powerful pieces of Canadian retail advertising ever produced. Measuring over eight feet tall and retaining both die-cut porcelain faces, the sign reflects the company’s pivotal transition from its early cartoon logo to the now-nationally recognized triangle brand. The sign is estimated at CA$60,000–$90,000.Equally important is Lot 217, an early Ford punched tin smaltz dealer sign from the 1910s–1920s. Constructed with hand-punched tin coated in reflective smaltz and internally illuminated by incandescent bulbs, representing the transition from wood to neon signage, it is exceptionally rare due to its fragile smaltz coating. Estimated at CA$60,000–$80,000, it is a scarce survivor in original condition.Automotive collectors will also eye Lot 114, a 1940–1945 General Motors Products neon sign. Regarded as a "holy grail," this porcelain sign features the GM script on a red maple leaf shield, a symbol of the brand's Canadian identity during WWII. Rare due to wartime metal drives and limited production for flagship dealerships, the sign is TAC-authenticated (#402607, #402608) and estimated at CA$50,000–$70,000.Additional highlights include Lot 159, a Canadian McColl-Frontenac Red Indian 42-inch porcelain sign (1940–1941), is another highlight. Produced by Vilas Enamel Products before Texaco’s acquisition and discontinuation of the brand, the sign features a bold red, black, and yellow palette representing an iconic Canadian petroleum trademark. It carries an estimate of CA$35,000–$50,000.Lot 190, a 1933–1939 Good Rich Safety Tires “Mountie” vertical porcelain sign, is a premier example of twentieth-century Canadian advertising. Blending Art Deco style with patriotic imagery of a full-figure RCMP officer, this sought-after return-edge sign is TAC-authenticated (#401860) and estimated at CA$35,000–$50,000.Lot 76 features a 1940s–1950s Chevrolet Oldsmobile dual-brand porcelain neon sign. This shield-shaped dealership sign illustrates General Motors’ "Ladder of Success" strategy by pairing both brands to promote customer progression through the company’s automotive hierarchy. The large-format neon is estimated at CA$25,000–$35,000.Rounding out the June 13 session is Lot 220, the L.C. Gardner & Co. Pharmacy “Six-Pack Sequence” by Ithaca Sign Works. Commissioned between the late 1920s and 1934 for a prominent Nova Scotia pharmacy, this sequentially numbered set of six roadside signs was designed to be placed one mile apart. As a complete surviving sequence, it offers a rare look at early Canadian advertising strategy and is estimated at CA$20,000–$30,000.Automotive neons, porcelain service station signs, painted metal advertising, gas pumps, soda advertising, thermometers, and general store displays are represented throughout the two-day event. The June 13 session will feature a live webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT, allowing bidders to watch lots close in real time, while the June 14 session will close sequentially beginning at 6:00 p.m. EDT without a live webcast. Internet bidding will be available through Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and LiveAuctioneers. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted for the June 13th session.Highlights from the June 14 online-only timed session include:• Lot 251 - 1955 Orange Crush “Handi-pack” single-sided tin push bar. Estimate: CA$1,200–$1,500.• Lot 255 - 1939 Coca-Cola “Drink Here” double-sided porcelain flange sign with classic scroll design. Estimate: CA$1,200–$1,500.• Lot 345 - 1950s Corvette Motor Oil eight-imperial-quart bilingual tin by Ideal Petroleum Co., St. Lambert, Quebec. Estimate: CA$1,200–$1,500.“This is a landmark opportunity for serious collectors across North America,” said Miller. “The originality, freshness, and historical importance of the Cliff Love material places this among the strongest petroliana offerings we’ve handled in recent years.”For more information about the June 13 and June 14 Petroliana & Advertising auctions, visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com June 13th catalogue - https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-KACAPM/petroliana-advertising-featuring-the-cliff-love-collection-session-i June 14th catalogue - https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-LB7P1C/petroliana-advertising-session-ii Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and continues to accept quality consignments in petroliana, advertising, watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles.

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