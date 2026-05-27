Williams Hart & Boundas Attorneys Named to National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 List

Myles Shaw, Alyssa Salinas, and Stasja Drecun of Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP join the civil plaintiff National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 list.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Trial Lawyers has named attorneys Myles Shaw, Alyssa Salinas, and Stasja Drecun of Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP to its Top 40 Under 40 list for civil plaintiff law in Texas.The selection recognizes trial attorneys under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership and obtain results in civil plaintiff law. Shaw, Salinas, and Drecun handle personal injury, mass torts, and catastrophic injury claims for the firm.The selection process involves peer nominations combined with independent third-party research. The professional organization evaluates trial results, qualifications, and overall leadership presence in the legal community. This honor is strictly limited to 40 trial attorneys per state each calendar year.Shaw manages cases involving catastrophic injury, oil field incidents, and commercial motor vehicle accidents. Salinas and Drecun represent individuals in diverse personal injury actions, including industrial accidents, trucking collisions, and product liability claims. The three attorneys work with the firm's broader legal team to manage complex civil litigation across Texas and nationwide."This selection reflects our continuous commitment to representing injured individuals and securing objective results in the courtroom," Shaw said. "Our focus remains on holding negligent entities accountable and obtaining recovery for our clients."The full announcement is available on the firm's National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 announcement . For more details regarding the firm or to request a consultation, visit Williams Hart & Boundas. About Williams Hart & Boundas, LLPWilliams Hart & Boundas, LLP is a Houston-based powerhouse trial firm serving clients across Texas and nationwide, led by founding legend John Eddie Williams, Jr. and name partners Jim Hart and John Boundas – an elite team of trial lawyers who have recovered over $24 billion for the injured. Known as the go-to lawyers for 18-wheeler wrecks, the firm also dominates cases involving oil field explosions, crane collapses, and maritime Jones Act claims. This courtroom mastery is rooted in a long history of representing union members and construction trades, maintaining a fierce advocacy for the labor community. Their record-shattering results include a $117 million wrongful death verdict against a chemical plant, a $76 million win against a drug manufacturer, and a $15 million trucking verdict. This reputation is backed by a leadership team that holds Board Certifications in Personal Injury Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law, alongside AV Preeminent ratings and Texas Super Lawyers recognition. By offering free consultations and working on a contingency fee basis, they provide access to top-tier representation at no upfront cost. When stakes are life-altering, don’t settle for a settlement mill – choose the trial lawyers who set the standard in personal injury and mass torts.Legal Disclaimer: Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office located in Houston, Texas. Unless otherwise indicated, attorneys are not certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

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