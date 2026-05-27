Death of inmate Thornton reported in Coralville

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Media Contact: Zach Carlyle | doc.media@iowa.gov | (515) 415-7235

CORALVILLE, Iowa — An inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center died at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Ronald Dale Thornton, age 54, was serving for crimes committed in Polk County.

Thornton's sentence began on Nov. 6, 2025.

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The Iowa Department of Corrections is making significant strides to implement evidence-based practices system-wide that are proven to reduce victimization, reduce recidivism and enhance community safety. The IDOC is a nationally recognized leader in corrections for innovation and implementation of evidence-based practices. Being on the forefront of innovation and practice, the IDOC continues its commitment to be the best corrections system in the country.

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