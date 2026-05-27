Death of inmate Thornton reported in Coralville
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Media Contact: Zach Carlyle | doc.media@iowa.gov | (515) 415-7235
CORALVILLE, Iowa — An inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center died at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
Ronald Dale Thornton, age 54, was serving for crimes committed in Polk County.
Thornton's sentence began on Nov. 6, 2025.
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