Texas Physician Offering Pediatric Long COVID Care for Patients Under 18

Robert Groysman | Covid Institute

Mechanism-based diagnostic workup for children at a time when fewer than 20 U.S. clinics offer dedicated pediatric Long COVID care.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLANO, TX — June 2, 2026. The COVID Institute is offering pediatric Long COVID evaluation for patients under 18, expanding its mechanism-based diagnostic framework.Fewer than 20 U.S. clinics offer specialized pediatric Long COVID care, according to Medscape reporting in October 2025. Major centers such as Kennedy Krieger have reported significant wait times for evaluation. Most regions have no pediatric specialist within reasonable travel distance.Pediatric Long COVID care presents clinical realities distinguishing it from adult care. Children often describe symptoms only as "not feeling good."Caregivers interpret symptoms, not the patient directly. There is no validated diagnostic biomarker. Many young patients cannot swallow standard capsules. Compliance with medications, supplements and vagus nerve stimulation requires age-appropriate planning. Federal researchers have acknowledged this barrier directly: the NIH RECOVER-TLC pediatric low-dose naltrexone trial planned a pediatric-friendly study product for participants ages 6 to 25.The condition overlaps with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, where up to 25 percent of MIS-C cases develop long-term symptoms similar to Long COVID, and with PANS and PANDAS, post-infectious neuropsychiatric syndromes covered in an American Academy of Pediatrics clinical report in March 2025.A Lancet Infectious Diseases cohort study of nearly half a million children, published in 2025, found a second SARS-CoV-2 infection more than doubles Long COVID risk and approximately triples myocarditis risk."Kids do not show up saying, my mitochondrial function is off," said Robert Groysman, medical director at the COVID Institute. "A parent says, my child used to read for hours and now she cannot finish a chapter. Our job is to translate that observation into a mechanism we can actually evaluate, with treatment a child will accept, in a sequence the family can sustain."The pediatric program applies the same six-mechanism framework the clinic uses for adults, with formulation, dosing and pacing adapted to age. Procedures such as stellate ganglion block and epipharyngeal abrasive therapy are considered case-by-case where age and tolerance allow, and are not flagship pediatric offerings.New pediatric appointments are available for children age 12-18 by telemedicine in licensed states and in person in Plano.About The COVID InstituteThe COVID Institute in Plano, Texas, specializes in Long COVID and post-viral condition diagnosis and treatment under the direction of Dr. Robert Groysman. The practice applies a six-mechanism framework addressing dysautonomia, mitochondrial dysfunction, endothelial damage, gut dysbiosis, mast cell activation and hormone imbalance. Media inquiries: press@longcovidfamily.com

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