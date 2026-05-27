Healing Sky Video Search

Healing Sky, a credentialed-only clinical content platform, sees provider enrollment grow as therapists face algorithms favoring AI over human expertise.

These providers are building a body of work that positions them as the go-to authority in their specialty, in their market, on a platform that guarantees every voice is credentialed.” — Jason DuBraski, VP of Commercialization

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January, a widely cited National Institutes of Health study found that AI-powered mental health chatbots produced clinically appropriate responses in controlled settings roughly 80% of the time. Within weeks, headlines declared that therapy was being disrupted. Downloads of AI wellness apps surged. Investors poured capital into platforms designed to replace the therapist's chair with a chat window.What received less attention was the response from the clinical community. Licensed providers across the country began asking a pointed question: if AI can approximate 80% of what we do, how do we make the other 20%, the part that requires human judgment, therapeutic relationship, and clinical nuance, visible to the people who need it? Healing Sky is emerging as one answer. The behavioral health and wellness platform, which restricts content creation exclusively to licensed healthcare professionals and certified wellness practitioners, has enrolled more than 100 founding providers since opening its Founding Provider Program . No AI-generated clinical content is permitted on the platform. Every article, video, and resource is created by a credentialed human professional.The 80% ProblemThe concern among clinicians is not that AI will replace therapy entirely. It is that AI will replace the public's perception of what therapy is. When a chatbot can generate an empathetic response in seconds, the bar for what feels like "good enough" mental health support drops. Clients who might have sought a licensed provider instead settle for an algorithm. The providers who lose those clients are not being outperformed. They are being out-distributed.The data supports this concern. A 2024 Pew Research study found that 36% of Americans aged 18 to 29 said they would consider using an AI tool for mental health support. Among those who had not previously seen a therapist, the number climbed to 44%. Meanwhile, the American Psychological Association reports that licensed providers are struggling with the same visibility problem they faced before AI entered the picture: 82% of clients still use search engines as their first step to finding a provider, and what they find is a landscape of static directory listings that make it nearly impossible to evaluate clinical expertise."The question is not whether AI belongs in healthcare. It is whether we are going to let algorithms become the primary way people access mental health information while licensed professionals remain invisible on page four of a Google search," stated Dr. Raul Rodriguez, M.D., Founder of Healing Sky. "We built this platform so that the most qualified voices in behavioral health have a place to be seen, heard, and chosen."Why Providers Are Moving NowThe many clinicians who have joined Healing Sky's founding cohort are not waiting for the competitive landscape to shift further. They are establishing content-rich profiles on a platform specifically designed to surface human expertise over algorithmic shortcuts. Founding providers publish video and written content that lets prospective clients experience their clinical approach, communication style, and treatment philosophy before ever booking an appointment.This model addresses what traditional directories have never solved. A traditional directory listing tells a client where a provider is located and what insurance they accept. It reveals almost nothing about whether that provider is the right fit. On Healing Sky, a client can watch a psychiatrist explain their approach to medication management, read a therapist's perspective on treating anxiety in high-performing professionals, or learn how a nutritionist integrates dietary interventions with mental health treatment. The provider stops being a name on a list and becomes a person with a point of view."Every provider who joins during the founding phase locks in rates that will never be available again and starts building discoverability before the broader market arrives," said Jason DuBraski, VP of Commercialization. "But the real value is strategic. These providers are not just getting listed. They are building a body of work that positions them as the go-to authority in their specialty, in their market, on a platform that guarantees every voice is credentialed."The Credibility StandardHealing Sky's content restriction is not incidental. It is the platform's core value proposition. Research cited by the American Psychological Association found that more than 80% of TikTok videos tagged with mental health content contained misleading information. Clients are making care decisions based on content produced by creators with no clinical training, no accountability, and no regulatory oversight. Healing Sky inverts that model by ensuring every piece of content is produced by a professional whose credentials can be verified.The platform also reflects a broader clinical shift toward integrated, whole-person care, connecting clients not just with therapists and psychiatrists but with nutritionists, fitness professionals, yoga therapists, and complementary medicine practitioners. Mental health is increasingly understood as inseparable from physical health, lifestyle, and environment. Healing Sky's taxonomy reflects that reality.Founding Provider EnrollmentThe Founding Provider Program remains open to licensed mental health professionals, certified wellness practitioners, treatment centers, and behavioral health nonprofits. Founding members receive reduced rates for up to two years, priority discovery placement, and direct input into platform development. Enrollment is limited.Providers can learn more and apply at www.healingsky.com About Healing SkyHealing Sky is a content-driven behavioral health and wellness platform and dynamic directory that helps individuals connect with licensed mental health providers and credible wellness resources. The platform enables providers to share expertise through video and written content, build professional visibility, and engage with clients in a more transparent and modern way. Healing Sky does not permit AI-generated clinical content. The company, headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is currently enrolling founding providers.

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