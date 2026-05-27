A Journey From a 105-Year Sentence to Redemption: 'Talkin' Dead Man' is a Gripping New Memoir

The official cover of Talkin' Dead Man, a powerful memoir of survival and redemption. A raw look inside the contemplations of a man walking close to the edge. Now living in Kansas City, the author dedicates his life to encouraging others.

Surazal’s powerful autobiography exposes the raw realities of systemic struggles, generational trauma and a profound spiritual awakening.

KANSAS CITY,, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Published by Spines , the riveting new memoir “Talkin’ Dead Man” by Surazal details a true story of survival, heartbreak and eventual salvation. Documenting a life derailed by a staggering 105-year prison sentence, this autobiography transcends the traditional true-crime narrative. It offers readers an intimate look into the profound consequences of generational trauma and the redeeming power of faith.“Talkin’ Dead Man” chronicles the author’s turbulent upbringing in Kansas City, navigating a profoundly dysfunctional family environment marred by abuse, addiction and betrayal. Writing under the pen name Surazal, Antwain Washington presents a narrative that acts as a deeply personal confession and a sobering societal critique. The book explores the myriad symptoms of community and personal breakdowns — from extreme toxic relationships to degenerative gambling and mental illness — that ultimately culminated in a fatal high-speed police chase, a tragic loss of life and a highly publicized criminal trial.Rather than glorifying the dangerous lifestyle that ensnared him, the author reflects on his early years with remarkable clarity, emotional intelligence and accountability. Readers are given a front-row seat to an intense courtroom drama and the suffocating reality of maximum-security confinement. The memoir paints a vivid, unforgettable picture of the American justice system, detailing the profound emotional and psychological toll of facing a century-long incarceration. It captures the agonizing internal battles against hopelessness, depression and the haunting memories of lost loved ones.Yet, at its core, the book is a brilliant testament to the resilience of the human spirit. The author draws a poignant parallel to the biblical story of Saul’s transformation into Paul, framing his harrowing past as the necessary, albeit painful, precursor to his spiritual liberation. Stripped of his physical freedom, he embarked on a journey of self-discovery, ultimately finding peace as a devoted disciple.Through his writing, Surazal hopes to reach those who feel trapped in cycles of despair or who feel abandoned by God in their darkest hours.“Writing ‘Talkin' Dead Man’ was a vital part of my redemptive process,” says Surazal. “If you have ever had to face great emotional pain from family and personal turmoil, or from the loss of near and dear loved ones, this is your journey. There is only one way, and only One Person, that can resurrect the dying.”“Talkin' Dead Man” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author: Surazal (Antwain Washington) is a redeemed man, author and disciple of the Christian faith who resides in Kansas City. Having navigated the darkest depths of the criminal justice system and personal tragedy, he now dedicates his life to travel, relaxation and encouraging others through his time, talent and treasure. He finds his greatest pleasures in sound biblical study and basking in grace.Book Details:● Title: Talkin' Dead Man● Author: Surazal● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90001-779-2● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQHKC78S and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines https://spines.com/ , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Talkin' Dead Man by Surazal | Official Book Trailer

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