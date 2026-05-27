Experior Financial Group Announces Expansion, Recognition and $125,000 Gift at Annual Convention

Co-Founder Jamie Prickett delivers a series of landmark announcements at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, April 29–May 1, 2026.

We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who brought the energy, passion and professionalism to life throughout this event.” — Co-founder & CEO, Lee-Ann Prickett

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group (Experior), one of North America's fastest-growing independent marketing organizations, concluded its 12th Annual Factor Convention May 1 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event drew thousands of agents, leaders, and industry partners from across Canada and the United States. Co-Founder Jamie Prickett outlined a series of landmark “bombshell” announcements , signaling a new phase of growth for the company, agents, and shareholders.Two new Conventions planned for 2027: Toronto and HoustonMr. Prickett revealed that beginning in 2027, Experior will host two annual conventions, one in Toronto, Canada and one in Houston, Texas. This expansion reflects continued growth across both countries and provides more in-person opportunities for training, recognition and networking. The dual-convention model ensures that agents have a premium gathering place to connect, learn, be recognized, and fuel their business.Experior launches Foundation Term — its proprietary term life insurance productMr. Prickett announced the official launch of Foundation Term, Experior’s branded term life insurance product, developed in partnership with NewBridge and underwritten by EMC National Life Company, an affiliate of EMC Insurance Companies with over 100 years of service.Foundation Term features a fully digital application process and accelerated underwriting, allowing many applicants to secure coverage without medical exams or extended processing times.A standout component is the built-in Living Benefits package, included at no additional cost, which allows policyholders to access up to 75% of the death benefit early upon diagnosis of a qualifying terminal illness, critical illness or chronic illness. Additional optional riders include Accidental Death Benefit, Disability Waiver of Premium, and Term Child Rider.“Foundation Term represents a defining moment for Experior,” Lee-Ann Prickett said. “We now have our own product, built for our agents, designed for our clients, and reflecting our values of speed, simplicity, and protection.”New Canadian Platinum Partnership: ivari Joins Experior’s Premier Partner TierExperior announced a new Platinum Partnership with ivari, a Canadian life insurance provider. The partnership elevates ivari to one of Experior’s highest tiers of carrier affiliation in Canada, underscoring a shared commitment to delivering exceptional insurance solutions to Canadian families. This addition further strengthens Experior’s already robust portfolio of carrier relationships and signals its accelerating growth trajectory in the Canadian market.AOG Shares program and capital raise: Agents can now become ownersIn a move that underscores Experior’s vision of transforming the financial services distribution model, Mr. Prickett and Mr. Monte Holm introduced the Associate Owners Group (AOG) Equity Share Program and an upcoming capital raise, giving qualified agents the opportunity to become shareholders in the company.The capital raise will be conducted through the sale of “Series A” preferred stock, which will be available to both institutional and eligible internal investors, including agents.“I believe there is no force more powerful than a group of people united in a common purpose toward a single goal,” Mr. Prickett said. “AOG will unite and shift the focus of distribution of financial services from commission-based to ownership-driven. Distribution combined with equity ownership will impact individual lives and legacies for generations to come.”Experior donates $125,000 to Ronald McDonald House OrlandoDuring the event, Experior presented a $125,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Orlando Chapter.Prickett shared that the organization holds personal significance, recalling his family’s experience during his child’s battle with kidney failure, when Ronald McDonald House provided the shelter, comfort, and support they needed through every stage of the treatment and recovery.The Orlando chapter currently serves three Ronald McDonald House locations supporting three pediatric hospitals, providing 1,842 family stays, averaging 13.7 nights per stay, serving 12,663 families through hospitality carts, and providing 28,230 meals to families in need.A Convention of champions: Recognition, growth and communityThe convention also recognized top-performing agents across several categories, including personal premium, investments and team building.The event featured multilingual presentations in English, Spanish and French, reflecting the organization’s diverse agent base.Gratitude and acknowledgementsExperior Financial Group extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the 12th Annual Factor Convention an unforgettable event.“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who brought the energy, passion and professionalism to life throughout this event. To our speakers: your insight and stories inspired our community to think bigger and reach higher. To our valued sponsors and partners, including Corebridge Financial, Nationwide and Beneva: your support is the backbone of what we do. And to our head office and events team: your dedication, from logistics and production to hospitality and coordination, created a truly world-class experience for every attendee.” CEO-Lee-Ann PrickettLooking aheadWith two new conventions on the horizon, a proprietary product, a landmark Canadian partnership, an ownership opportunity for agents, and a record of generosity and community impact, Experior Financial Group enters the next chapter of its journey with extraordinary momentum. As Mr. Prickett reminded the room: “The road to the future starts with one step, one decision, and one belief that the best is still ahead.”About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is one of North America’s fastest-growing independent marketing organizations, with a network of licensed agents across Canada and the United States. Experior is dedicated to delivering life insurance, investment, and financial planning solutions to everyday families, while empowering its agents through an ownership-driven model that builds lasting legacies. For more information, visit experiorfinancial.com or email Joanna.St.Jacques@experiorheadoffice.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.