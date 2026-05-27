Universal Aviation Madrid Earns IS-BAH Stage II Accreditation Ahead of Busy Mediterranean Peak Season

Universal Aviation Madrid Achieves IS-BAH Stage II Accreditation Universal Aviation - An Evans Aviation Company

New accreditation strengthens Universal Aviation Madrid’s position as a trusted ground support partner for peak-season operations in Spain.

This accomplishment reflects the professionalism of our local team and reflects of Universal Aviation’s broader commitment to raising safety and service standards across our global FBO network” — Adolfo Aragon, CEO, Universal Aviation

MADRID, SPAIN, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Aviation , an Evans Aviation company, announced today that its ground handling operation at Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport (LEMD) has earned Stage II accreditation under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH), reinforcing the location’s position as one of Spain’s leading ground support providers for business aviation.The achievement comes as Mediterranean peak season is beginning to build across Spain and southern Europe, with demand expected to remain high throughout the summer. Madrid is a popular destination and a strategic operating point for missions connecting to the Balearic Islands, the Costa del Sol, and other high-demand Mediterranean destinations.“Earning IS-BAH Stage II in Madrid is an important milestone for our Spain team and a direct reflection of how seriously we take safety, consistency, and operational discipline,” said Adolfo Aragon, CEO of Universal Aviation. “Madrid is an important business aviation gateway in Europe, especially during the Mediterranean summer season, and operators need a partner they can trust when the pace of activity increases. This accreditation demonstrates that our safety management system is not only in place, but actively embedded in the way our team operates every day.”IS-BAH Stage II validates that a ground handler’s Safety Management System has matured beyond initial implementation and is being applied consistently in daily operations. The accreditation is awarded following an independent audit and is recognized globally as a benchmark for business aviation ground handling safety and risk management. Universal Aviation Madrid provides 24-hour support at LEMD and offers customers several unique benefits within the GAT, including access to private passenger and crew lounges reserved exclusively for Universal Aviation customers. The location also operates with its own ground service equipment, including pushback, lavatory, water service, and towbarless towing capabilities, helping the team support faster, more controlled operations, particularly during high-traffic periods.“Our customers come to Madrid because they need more than basic handling,” said Gonzalo Barona Jr., Managing Director, Universal Aviation Spain. “They need a seasoned local team that understands the airport, the authorities, the peak traffic patterns, and the expectations of business aviation operators. We are passionate about creating a great experience on the ground, but that experience starts with safety, preparation, and disciplined execution – especially during high-demand periods like the Mediterranean peak season.”After a 45-year absence, Madrid is also preparing for the return of Formula 1, with the new Madrid Grand Prix scheduled for September 11–13, 2026, at the MADRING circuit. The event is expected to drive significant private aviation demand into LEMD, with operators encouraged to begin planning early for parking, slots, ground transportation, hotel accommodations, catering, and other mission-critical services.“We are very excited about the return of Formula 1 to Madrid,” Barona added. “It will bring tremendous energy and global attention to the city, and it is exactly the type of event where preparation, local coordination, and strong ground support make a real difference. Our team is already focused on helping operators plan ahead so their Madrid missions are as smooth and efficient as possible.”Beyond Madrid, Universal Aviation’s Spain network includes people and offices based in Almería (LEAM), Barcelona (LEBL), Girona (LEGE), Granada (LEGR), Jerez (LEJR), Málaga (LEMG), Menorca (LEMH), and Seville (LEZL). In addition, the company can provide coordination and on-airport supervision at most airports across Spain that accept general aviation traffic.“We are extremely proud of Gonzalo and the entire Spain team for achieving IS-BAH Stage II in Madrid,” Aragon added. “This accomplishment reflects the professionalism of our local team and reflects of Universal Aviation’s broader commitment to raising safety and service standards across our global FBO network. As we continue to grow and invest in our locations, our focus remains the same: disciplined operations, trusted local expertise, and a safer, more consistent experience for our customers on the ground.”ABOUT UNIVERSAL AVIATIONUniversal Aviation, an Evans Aviation company, provides dedicated ground support for business aircraft through a global network of GATs, FBOs, ground handlers, supervisory agents, and VIP agents at 75+ locations across 20+ countries. Backed by over 65 years of aviation excellence, Universal Aviation is trusted worldwide for its commitment to safety, compliance, and exceptional service – helping operators navigate the last 100 yards of every mission with confidence. Learn more at www.universalaviation.aero

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