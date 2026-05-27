Sabai Protocol Launches Sabai Property, a Tokenized Real Estate Marketplace for Developers

The platform helps real estate developers reach international buyers, lower the entry ticket for property purchases, and move fractional property sales online.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabai Protocol has launched Sabai Property , a marketplace for tokenized real estate designed to help developers create a digital channel for selling property to a broader customer base.The platform was built to solve a common challenge in real estate development: traditional fractional ownership is difficult to scale. It often relies on manual paperwork, bank transfers, local sales networks, and long onboarding processes. For developers, this limits access to international buyers and creates additional operational work.Sabai Property moves this process online. Through the platform, real estate projects can be presented as tokenized property offerings with lower entry tickets, digital onboarding, crypto and card payments, automated customer records, and payout mechanics.The project was developed by Sabai Protocol as the first live implementation of its tokenization infrastructure. It was initially created for projects connected to the VillaCarte development holding, including Layan Green Park and Layan Verde. Later, the platform expanded to include properties from other Phuket developers.“Real estate tokenization is not just about issuing tokens. For developers, it is a new way to package property access and reach a broader customer base,” said Julia Filobokova, CEO at Sabai Protocol. “Sabai Property shows how a developer can move from a traditional fractional ownership model to a digital property sales platform built for international distribution.”Sabai Property combines the main components needed to operate a tokenized real estate marketplace: property listings, customer onboarding, KYC, payment flow, smart contracts, a buyer dashboard, payout mechanics, and an internal admin panel for managing users, transactions, token allocation, and property data.The platform is built on Polygon, and Sabai Protocol’s smart contracts have passed a full audit by CertiK, a global blockchain and Web3 security company.Since launch, Sabai Property has grown into a working marketplace with 20,000+ registered users, $3,266,690+ in property value on the platform, and $1,283,500+ in real estate sales. The average purchase size is $5,000–$8,000, while the largest single transaction reached $100,000.For Sabai Protocol, Sabai Property became a production-tested real estate tokenization case study that later formed the basis of its B2B tokenization solutions. The modules created for the platform now support white-label tokenization projects for external clients, including real estate developers that want to launch their own digital property sales platforms.With Sabai Property, Sabai Protocol has demonstrated how developers can use tokenization to lower the entry ticket for property buyers, expand access to international customers, and build a more scalable model for selling real estate online.About Sabai ProtocolSabai Protocol is a tokenization provider that helps businesses turn real-world assets into digital asset-backed products. The company develops end-to-end tokenization infrastructure, including product and legal structuring, smart contracts, customer onboarding, payment flows, marketplaces, admin panels, and post-launch operations. Sabai Protocol works with businesses across real estate, agriculture, commodities, and renewable energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.