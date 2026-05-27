Hindu YUVA and Prescott College Host an Immersive Sustainability Residency Rooted in Dharmic Philosophy

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hindu YUVA and Prescott College collaborated to host Dharma and the Experience of Sustainability, a five-day immersive residency certificate program for Hindu students and young professionals. Held in northern Arizona from May 21 - 25, the interdisciplinary program explored Dharmic approaches to environmental responsibility through a blend of outdoor experience, contemplative practice, and community dialogue.Participants spent the five days rock climbing, stargazing, and engaging in local service work. Alongside the outdoor activities, the participants explored the curriculum, which included topics such as the Five Koshas, Pranayama, the Chakra System, and cultural ecology. This provided a way to connect Hindu philosophical frameworks to concepts of socio-environmental justice and humanity's relationship with Mother Nature. More than a traditional academic program, the residency was designed to help participants build a deeper relationship with nature and their own sense of responsibility towards it.There were several notable instructors to guide the program, including Galeet Farrow (Associate Faculty, Prescott College), Laura Bebee (Senior Adjunct Instructor, Prescott College), and Bhavini Patel (Executive Director of Sustainable Pittsburgh). Their expertise in sustainability leadership gave participants a real-world look at how Dharmic sustainability is practiced beyond the classroom.“The Hindu YUVA cohort that gathered in Prescott was nothing short of remarkable — deeply intelligent, representing an extraordinary breadth of fields whose diverse perspectives brought rare richness to our exploration of Dharma and Vedic ecology. Participants engaged with Dharma not as a concept but as living reality, tracing it from the root of thought and motivation all the way through to the quality of presence we bring to our work in the world,” said Galeet Farrow, Associate Faculty at Prescott College and instructor of the program. “From rock climbing and native plant identification to composting and garden-to-table initiatives, every activity became a doorway into the understanding that nature worship and ecological practice are one and the same. Participants left with renewed motivation to explore the extraordinary depth of their heritage and what Hinduism has to offer a world in profound need of this wisdom”.The residency was a dedicated space to educate Hindu American youth on how modern practices of sustainability, service, and stewardship are inherent in their Dharmic values and culture. Participants gained greater conviction to embody the Hindu ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: the world of living and non-living beings is one family.“This program fostered a network of like-minded individuals who recognize the important role the Hindu community plays in mitigating climate change,” said Likhitha Yettela, who led the first cohort of the program. “We left inspired to create change within our local communities, and the program helped establish a strong support system to assist us in achieving our goals. Attendees came together to brainstorm potential sustainability workshops, initiatives, and events that embody Hindu YUVA’s mission on campuses.”For Hindu YUVA, this reaffirms the long-term commitment to sustainability, grounded in the understanding that Dharmic traditions offer important guidance for creating a more sustainable future for our planet.

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