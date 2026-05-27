WasteTrade Becomes First Waste and Recycling Marketplace to Integrate Digital Product Passport Infrastructure

WasteTrade Global Marketplace WasteTrade Digital Product Passport

Integration links material traceability, shipment compliance and structured recycling data as the industry prepares for the next phase of EU digital regulation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WasteTrade has announced the integration of Digital Product Passport infrastructure across its waste and recycling marketplace , becoming the first platform in the sector to embed the technology directly into recyclable material trading and compliance workflows.The move places WasteTrade at the centre of a growing shift towards digitally traceable material movements, structured compliance data and interoperable circular economy systems across Europe.Digital Product Passports, commonly referred to as DPPs, are expected to become increasingly important under emerging European regulation surrounding sustainability, product traceability, recycled content verification and circular material flows. The systems are designed to create structured digital records linked to products and materials throughout their lifecycle, including information relating to composition, origin, recyclability and reuse.WasteTrade said the integration forms part of a wider transition away from fragmented paperwork processes and towards connected digital infrastructure for international recycling trade.The company confirmed that its DPP infrastructure has been integrated alongside its existing DIWASS -compatible systems ahead of the European Union’s May 2026 rollout of mandatory digital waste shipment procedures.According to WasteTrade, the combination of DPP and DIWASS infrastructure allows material identity, shipment data and compliance records to operate within connected digital workflows rather than disconnected manual systems.A WasteTrade spokesperson said the recycling industry is entering a period where material traceability and structured data will become increasingly central to how recyclable commodities are traded internationally.“The market is moving from waste paperwork to material intelligence.“For years, large parts of the recycling sector have operated through disconnected documentation, spreadsheets, PDFs and manually transferred shipment information. That becomes increasingly difficult in a regulatory environment built around traceability, interoperability and structured digital reporting.“Digital Product Passports are not simply another compliance layer. They represent a wider shift towards digitally identifiable materials and verifiable lifecycle data throughout international supply chains.”WasteTrade said its DPP infrastructure creates structured digital records across marketplace transactions, shipment activity and compliance processes, allowing relevant material and shipment data to move through the platform in a consistent digital format.The company said the technology is designed to support improved traceability, clearer material provenance, more accurate recycled content verification and stronger audit readiness for operators handling cross-border recyclable materials.The European Commission has already indicated that future digital waste shipment infrastructure is intended to support interoperability with corporate and commercial software systems, creating connected digital reporting environments across the sector.WasteTrade believes the convergence of Digital Product Passports and DIWASS will significantly reshape how international recyclable material movements are documented, verified and monitored over the coming years.The company said that increasingly data-driven regulation will place greater emphasis on structured material information, shipment transparency and digitally verifiable compliance processes throughout the recycling supply chain.WasteTrade said businesses continuing to rely on fragmented administrative workflows may face growing operational pressure as digital reporting requirements expand.“The industry is moving towards a future where shipments, materials and compliance records increasingly operate as connected digital systems..“Businesses that prepare early will be in a far stronger position than those attempting to retrofit digital compliance infrastructure later under regulatory pressure.”WasteTrade said its long-term strategy is focused on building infrastructure capable of supporting the wider digitisation of recyclable material trade as international regulation becomes increasingly centred around traceability, verification and structured lifecycle information.About WasteTradeWasteTrade is a global recycling marketplace connecting recyclers, manufacturers, exporters and waste management companies through a digital trading and compliance platform for recyclable commodities and secondary raw materials.For media enquiries, please contact:

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