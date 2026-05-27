Bobby Kelly, Personal Trainer to a U.S. President, Releases New Book for Adults Navigating Midlife

The Next Chapter Starts Now — book, workbook, and digital edition by Bobby Kelly

Phoenix Strategist Bobby Kelly — who once trained President George W. Bush — releases The Next Chapter Starts Now: a no-fluff roadmap for midlife reinvention

People in midlife aren't broken. They're undertrained for what comes next. This book is the training program.” — Bobby Kelly

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somewhere between the career they built and the life they imagined, millions of Americans over 40 hit a wall. Not a breakdown. Not a crisis. Just a quiet, persistent feeling that the best chapter might be behind them. Bobby Kelly disagrees. Loudly.The Phoenix-based Execution Strategist and founder of Results Only Fitness has spent 35-plus years watching people walk in feeling stuck and walk out feeling capable again. What he noticed is that the tools that change a body — consistency, structure, accountability, momentum — are the exact tools that change a life. His book, The Next Chapter Starts Now , is built on that idea."People in midlife aren't broken," Kelly says. "They're undertrained for what comes next. This book is the training program."The Next Chapter Starts Now targets what Kelly calls "Midlife Pivoters" — men and women between 40 and 65 who look successful on paper but privately feel stuck, stalled, or quietly unsure what comes next. The book delivers a practical, accountability-first framework rooted in Kelly's PACE system: Progress, Accountability, Clarity, and Execution.Kelly's background is not theoretical. He built Results Only Fitness in Washington D.C. before relocating to Phoenix, where he has operated for more than 20 years. His client roster has included professional athletes, executives, and one notable runner who needed to move his workouts indoors: President George W. Bush, introduced through the President's sister, Doro,. That story, and the lessons Kelly drew from it, are in the book."I didn't write this for people who are falling apart," Kelly says. "I wrote it for the ones who are holding it together but know something is missing. They just need a plan."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.