Pinpoint Fiber Appoints Leslie Kline as Chief Revenue Officer

CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadband executive and former ISP advisor joins Pinpoint to lead sales, marketing, and customer growth across rural Midwest markets Pinpoint Fiber , a leading provider of Ultra High Speed Broadband connectivity services to rural and small-market communities across the Midwest, today announced the appointment of Leslie Kline as Chief Revenue Officer. In her new role, Kline will lead all sales, marketing, and customer account management functions, with responsibility for driving subscriber growth, retention, and revenue expansion across the company's broadband network.Kline joins Pinpoint from SPITwSPOTS, Inc., Alaska's largest fixed wireless internet service provider, where she serves as Chief Revenue Officer and Corporate Secretary and oversees Sales, Operations, Recruiting, HR, Client AccountManagement, and Training. Prior to SPITwSPOTS, she spent nearly five years as Vice President of Sales Operations atLeverage Social, advising regional ISPs across the country on sales and marketing strategy, market expansion, M&Apositioning, capital raises, and recruitment. She entered the broadband industry in 2020 as Sales Manager at LTDBroadband.Before joining the ISP industry, Kline spent a decade as an entrepreneur. In 2005 she founded Bulldog ProfessionalInspection Services and built it into a replicable national franchise model, leading brand strategy, marketing, business development, and franchise expansion through 2015. That experience scaling a company from the ground up shapes her approach to operational rigor and sustainable growth, which she has carried into every commercial leadership role since.“Leslie brings a rare combination of operating experience and advisory perspective,” said Tom Shoemaker, President andChief Operations Officer of Pinpoint Fiber. “She has built and scaled companies from the ground up, advised dozens ofregional ISPs on growth strategy and M&A, and run a sales and operations organization for one of the most respected fixed wireless providers in the country. She is exactly the kind of consultative, team-first leader Pinpoint needs at this stage. We're thrilled to have her on the team.”“Pinpoint is doing the kind of work I care most about — bringing Ultra High Speed connectivity to communities the bigproviders have left behind,” said Kline. “Broadband is what makes education, healthcare access, and economic opportunity possible in rural America, and Tom and his team are building a platform that can deliver on that promise at scale. I'm excited to join a company whose mission and culture align so closely with my own, and to help build a revenue engine that supports sustainable, customer-first growth.”Kline will be based remotely from Kansas, with regular travel to Pinpoint's Nebraska headquarters and to the company'sservice markets across the Midwest. She reports directly to President/COO Tom Shoemaker and joins Pinpoint's executive leadership team effective at the end of May.Kline's appointment comes as Pinpoint Fiber continues to expand across the rural Midwest through a combination offiber network construction and strategic acquisitions. The company expects to substantially grow its subscriber base over the next 24 months as it accelerates investment in ultra high speed broadband networks.About Pinpoint FiberPinpoint Fiber delivers Ultra high-speed connectivity through a multitude of technologies to residential and businesscustomers across rural and small-market communities. With a focus on underserved areas where major providers havenot invested, Pinpoint combines locally-rooted service with next-generation technology to deliver world-classconnectivity at prices that work for rural families and businesses. Headquartered in Cambridge Nebraska, the company isone of the fastest-growing independent broadband platforms in the rural Midwest. For more information, visitPhone# # #

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