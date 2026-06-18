Houston Eye Clinic Launches Specialized Dry Eye and Digital Eye Strain Program for Screen-Focused Professionals

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more professionals spending long hours in front of computers, tablets, and smartphones, Texas State Optical At Briargrove is introducing a dedicated program focused on helping patients manage chronic dry eye symptoms and screen-related visual fatigue. The expanded care initiative is designed to support office workers, remote employees, students, and frequent device users experiencing discomfort linked to prolonged screen exposure.According to Houston optometrist Dr. Ayesha Butt of TSO Briargrove, digital lifestyles are changing the way patients experience eye strain and dryness. Many individuals now report symptoms such as burning eyes, blurry vision, headaches, watery eyes, and difficulty focusing after extended periods of screen use.“People often assume tired eyes are just part of working on a computer all day,” Dr. Butt said. “But persistent dryness, eye fatigue, and focusing problems can interfere with productivity and overall comfort. We’re seeing more patients whose symptoms are directly connected to modern screen habits.”The clinic’s new program combines advanced diagnostics with personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s daily visual demands. During comprehensive evaluations, doctors assess tear quality, eye muscle strain, blinking patterns, and other factors that may contribute to discomfort. The goal is not only to relieve symptoms temporarily, but also to identify and treat the underlying causes of chronic irritation and fatigue.As part of its expanded services, Texas State Optical At Briargrove now offers advanced dry eye treatment options in Houston that may include Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy, Radiofrequency (RF), specialized artificial tears, eyelid therapies, and in-office diagnostic testing. These treatments are designed to improve tear stability and help patients maintain healthier, more comfortable vision throughout the workday.The clinic is also helping patients address screen-related focusing strain through customized lens technology and visual alignment assessments. For individuals who experience headaches, neck tension, eye fatigue, or discomfort during computer use, doctors may recommend Neurolens solutions that help correct eye misalignment associated with prolonged near work.Dr. Butt noted that digital eye strain has become increasingly common among younger professionals and even teenagers who spend several hours a day using screens for school, work, and entertainment.“We’re having more conversations about healthy screen habits than ever before,” she said. “Small changes combined with the right treatment plan can make a significant difference in how patients feel at the end of the day.”In addition to in-office treatments, patients receive guidance on workspace ergonomics, blinking exercises, lighting adjustments, and daily routines that support long-term eye comfort. The clinic’s comprehensive approach to digital eye strain relief focuses on both symptom management and preventative care.For decades, Texas State Optical At Briargrove has provided comprehensive eye care for Houston families and working professionals. Conveniently located near Fountain View Drive and the Galleria area, the clinic offers flexible scheduling, including Saturday appointments. Most major vision insurance plans are accepted, and uninsured patients may benefit from savings through the Texas State Optical Vision Plan.“Clear, comfortable vision affects every part of daily life,” Dr. Butt added. “Our goal is to help patients feel better, work more comfortably, and protect their long-term eye health.”Patients interested in dry eye evaluations or digital eye strain assessments are encouraged to schedule a comprehensive eye exam to explore personalized treatment options.Texas State Optical At Briargrove is located at 6100 Westheimer Rd, Ste 136A, Houston, TX 77057 in the Briargrove Shopping Plaza. The clinic is near the Briargrove and Tanglewood neighborhoods and just minutes from the Galleria. To schedule an appointment, call (713) 785-2022 or visit www.tsobriargrove.com

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