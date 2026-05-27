SOLD-OUT WORLD PREMIERE OF “OUTLANDER IN CONCERT: ECHOES THROUGH THE HIGHLANDS”

Stars, Creators and Fans from Around the Globe Gather in Scotland for the Launch of the New Live Cinematic Concert Experience Inspired by the Hit Franchise

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --What: World Premiere of “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands” ( www.outlanderinconcert.com ), a new live cinematic concert experience inspired by the global hit “Outlander” franchise, featuring music from EmmyAward-winning composer Bear McCreary performed live alongside cinematic visuals from all eight seasons of the beloved television series.Centered around the epic romance of Jamie and Claire, the live experience revisits fan-favourite characters, heartbreak, battles and emotional moments from across the series while incorporating scenic elements inspired by “Outlander”, including the iconic Craigh na Dun standing stones and druid lanterns.When: Saturday, May 30, 2026; Red Carpet / Talent Arrivals: 6:45 p.m.; Performance Begins at 8 p.m.Who: Expected attendees from cast and creative team include:• Sam Heughan (“Jamie Fraser”)• John Bell (“Ian Murray”)• Harriet Slater (“Ellen MacKenzie” in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”)• Jamie Roy (“Brian Fraser” in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”)• Maril Davis, Executive Producer• Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer & ShowrunnerWhere: Usher Hall, Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH1 2EA, Scotland, United KingdomWhy: Presented by GEA Live and Sony Pictures Television, “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands” launches its global tour following the sold-out world premiere in Scotland. The production features a 17-piece ensemble including Celtic folk musicians, vocalists, orchestral performers, and traditional instruments including bagpipes, whistles, bodhrán, harp, fiddle, hurdy-gurdy, and acoustic guitar.The global tour launches September 26 in Brooklyn, New York as part of a North American run visiting more than 45 cities across the United States and Canada before heading to 16 cities across Europe in February 2027.Media Opportunities:• Red carpet arrivals• Photo/video coverage• Fan reactions• B-roll opportunities• Performance footage/photos (subject to approval)# # #Media Contact to RSVP/Media Credentials:

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