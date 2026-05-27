Tasmania receives global recognition in foodie destination list

27 May 2026 Jane Howlett, Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events

Southern Tasmania has been named one of the world’s best food destinations by National Geographic.

The ‘15 best places in the world for food in 2026’ list recognises food destinations at the forefront of global travel, as determined by National Geographic’s network of writers, editors and industry experts.

Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events, Jane Howlett, said being recognised as one of the top foodie destinations in the world by industry experts is an incredible achievement for Tasmania.

“National Geographic is one of the most trusted voices in travel and we are extremely proud to be the only Australian destination on the list,” Minister Howlett said.

“One in six Tasmanians work in our tourism and hospitality industry, and attracting international travellers is an important part of supporting jobs, businesses and regional communities across the State.

“This recognition reinforces what Tasmanians already know. Our world-class produce, talented chefs, cool-climate wines and unique dining experiences make Tasmania one of the most exciting places to eat and drink anywhere in the world.

“From paddock-to-plate dining experiences and premium seafood to our vibrant hospitality scene and passionate local producers, Tasmania continues to stand out on the global stage.”

National Geographic’s ‘15 best places in the world for food in 2026’ list highlights Southern Tasmania’s Tasmanian Aboriginal culture and food traditions, world-class seafood, and immersive farm-to-table experiences.

“Being named among the best food destinations on the planet is a significant endorsement of what our southern region has to offer, and a real opportunity to attract visitors who travel specifically for food experiences,” Minister Howlett said.