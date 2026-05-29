FinregE appoints Paul Lyon as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System hires industry leader to spearhead integrated strategy to drive next stage of growth.

Regulation is moving beyond interpretation and becoming embedded directly within operational workflows and decision-making processes. FinregE sits at the centre of that transition.” — Paul Lyon, CMCO, FinregE

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinregE today announced the appointment of Paul Lyon as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer (CMCO). He joins the leading AI-powered RegTech company in the newly created executive role with a mandate to lead Global Corporate Affairs during a significant phase of growth and market expansion.Based in London, Lyon will define the company’s integrated Communications, Analyst Relations, Brand, Marketing and Digital strategy, reporting to Rohini Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FinregE. As CMCO and Chief Spokesperson he will lead and build the dedicated Marketing & Communications team, with a focus on strengthening external positioning, supporting stakeholder engagement across clients, partners, regulators, analysts and the media.Lyon brings more than 20 years of financial markets and technology experience to the company, having held senior management and board advisory roles within complex and highly regulated environments. Throughout his career, Lyon has specialised in building commercially aligned and award-winning global corporate affairs functions during periods of transformation, accelerated growth and strategic repositioning.Most recently Lyon served as Senior Director, External Communications: Global Branding, Communications & Marketing for Wolters Kluwer. During his ten years at the global information services company, he held a number of increasingly senior communications roles, ultimately leading the enterprise-wide team of Directors and Managers across the Euronext-listed firm's five divisions.His previous leadership experience includes six years at Daiwa Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Daiwa Securities Group, as Head of Communication & Marketing and Executive Director, Europe & Middle East. Prior to this, he was Head of Key Media, Global Banking & Markets, at The Royal Bank of Scotland. Lyon began his career as a journalist and later editor for leading financial publications, including Risk.net, focusing on regulatory developments.The senior appointment comes as financial institutions and corporates continue to face increasing regulatory complexity alongside growing demand for more operational, machine-interpretable approaches to compliance and regulatory change management.Rohini Gupta, CEO of FinregE, commented: “FinregE has evolved from agile innovator to the foundational infrastructure for global regulatory compliance and our engagement strategy must match the sophistication of our technology. Paul's pedigree across global banking, regulatory technology and financial journalism gives him a unique vantage point to navigate the complex stakeholder landscape we operate in. As we accelerate our commercial scaling, Paul and his team will ensure FinregE is recognised by regulators, analysts and enterprise clients as the definitive regulatory operating system.”Paul Lyon, CMCO of FinregE, said: “Regulation is moving beyond interpretation and becoming embedded directly within operational workflows and decision-making processes. FinregE sits at the centre of that transition. I look forward to partnering with the Executive Leadership Team to articulate this vision and strengthen the company's position as the market leader in AI-powered regulatory compliance technology.”Lyon earned his BA from the University of Birmingham, winning a scholarship at the University of California, Berkeley, before completing an MA in International Relations and Literature at the University of London. He is a published author of books on risk management and has lectured on Financial Communications and Marketing Strategy at postgraduate level.FinregE is The End-to-End Regulatory Operating System, dedicated to redefining global regulatory compliance through intelligent automation. As a leading RegTech company, its AI-powered technology equips regulated institutions with the infrastructure to navigate complex, rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes with clarity, traceability, speed and control.Founded in 2018 by seasoned compliance and technology experts and with strategic investment from Moody’s Corporation, FinregE combines deep regulatory insight with advanced AI, natural language processing and machine learning to deliver compliance at scale. Built for clients in highly regulated industries, FinregE is trusted by leading financial services firms, corporates and influential regulators.FinregE’s system currently captures and analyses more than three million regulatory data points from 2,000+ sources across 160+ jurisdictions, providing a unified, real-time view of regulatory obligations across the enterprise. By turning regulatory complexity into actionable intelligence, FinregE enables organisations to reduce risk, increase efficiency and stay ahead of change with confidence.###Media & Analyst Contact:

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