The New Everyday Opens on Bleecker Street: Nine Brands Showcase the Products Rewriting Daily Life

The New Everyday NYC Pop-up Showroom

3-day Greenwich Village pop-up showroom brings together high tech water filtration, sleep earpods, skincare devices, desk treadmills, smart toilets & more.

NEW YORK, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine emerging home, wellness, and creativity brands will land under one roof in Greenwich Village this June for The New Everyday, a three-day consumer pop-up opening Wednesday, June 3 at 178 Bleecker Street. The event showcases the latest products making daily life easier, healthier, and happier: from skincare devices to smart toilets to water filtration.Organized around five themed areas, The New Morning Routine, The New Workday, The New Self-Care Essentials, The New Shut-Eye, and The New Craft Room, the space transforms everyday routines into stylized experiences. Visitors move through the pop-up the same way they move through their day; one moment at a time. They'll experience products that improve everyday life, like ultrasonic skincare devices, sleep earpods, under-desk treadmills, smart bidets, water filtration systems, smart fridge calendars, custom-print apparel and more.Together, the zones tell a larger story about how a new generation of brands is redefining life at home. Kitchens are evolving into wellness spaces. Home offices are designed for movement and balance. Bathrooms are becoming smarter and more restorative. Sleep products are changing the way we think about rest. The New Everyday brings these shifts together under one roof, illustrating the moments that shape a full day of modern living.“We wanted to give people a way to not just try products, but to experience the reshaping of ‘everyday life’ through technology that’s happening before us,” said Jen Johnson, Founder of Bienvenue, the branding, event, and communications agency hosting the pop-up. “These aren’t just aspirational brands with cool products. They’re tech that actually improves the lives of those using them.”The Lineup - Nine participating brands:The New Morning Routine: Waterdrop filtration system, Canoly fresh-pressed juice machine, and Everblog FridgeCal, the world’s first magnetic digital fridge calendar.The New Workday: Urevo under-desk treadmills.The New Self-Care Essentials: Horow’s smart toilet and Soneda’s VividLift K-beauty sonic skincare device.The New Shut-Eye: Fitnexa sleep-tuned earpodsThe New Craft Room: Procolored direct-to-garment apparel printing and Inkwon custom tag and label printing for on-the-spot maker demos.Mocktails made with Waterdrop filtered water and Canoly fresh-pressed juices will anchor the welcome area.Visitors can RSVP here. ScheduleWednesday, June 3: Public open, 10 AM – 5 PMThursday, June 4: Public open, 10 AM – 4 PM. Live Pix11 segment featuring Kathy Buccio at approximately 10:30 AM.Thursday, June 4 evening: Exclusive Influencer & Media First-Look, 6:00 – 9:00 PM (closed to public). Product demos at each station, interactive exhibits, new product launches, small bites, and signature cocktails.Friday, June 5: Public open, 10 AM – 1 PM (early close).Background: New Categories Reshaping the Modern HomeThe brands in The New Everyday share a through-line: each is helping redefine a category. Smart bidets are moving from luxury fixture to mainstream upgrade (Horow). Water filtration is shifting from a kitchen accessory to whole-home infrastructure (Waterdrop). Sonic skincare devices (Soneda) and sleep-tuned earpods (Fitnexa) are turning nightstands into personal-care systems. Under-desk treadmills (Urevo) are reshaping the home office into a movement space. Desktop DTG apparel printing (Procolored) and custom tag printing (Inkwon) put professional-grade making tools on the kitchen counter. The digital fridge calendar (Everblog) is replacing the family whiteboard. Fresh-pressed juice machines (Canoly) are pulling the cold-press shop into the morning routine.Together, these brands offer a preview of how the next generation of home products is being designed, and how daily modern-day life is changing with them.Media Contact:Lauren Grignaffini-Morrislauren@wearebienvenue.comHashtag: #TheNewEverydayVenue: 178 Bleecker Street, New York, NY

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