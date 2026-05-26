Community Activations and Events Bring the Spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Neighborhoods Across Seattle

The City of Seattle is planning a citywide series of community activations and celebration events leading up to and during the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing the excitement and spirit of the games to neighborhoods across Seattle and creating free and low-cost opportunities for communities throughout the city to join in the celebration.

As one of 16 host cities across North America, Seattle will welcome visitors from around the world in summer 2026. Multiple City departments are partnering to create inclusive, family-friendly, and community-centered opportunities for residents to celebrate soccer, culture, and civic pride throughout the tournament.

The City’s activation efforts are being led in partnership by Seattle Parks and Recreation, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, and Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

Seattle Parks and Recreation Beautiful Game Series

Through its Beautiful Game Series, Seattle Parks and Recreation will offer more than 100 soccer-related activations citywide, including outdoor watch parties, indoor viewing events, youth soccer jamborees, and soccer-themed recreation programming.

Highlights include:

Seven outdoor watch parties in neighborhood parks featuring live match screenings, family-friendly activities, cultural performances, and community programming

Twelve indoor watch parties at community centers throughout Seattle

Two youth soccer jamborees at Magnuson Park and Delridge Playfield

More than 60 recreation programs reimagined with soccer themes at parks, community centers, and aquatic facilities

Community-led cultural and soccer events supported through the Beautiful Game Grant program

Seattle Parks and Recreation is also preparing parks and recreation facilities for a busy summer season with additional maintenance, cleaning, and operational support to help ensure welcoming spaces for residents and visitors.

Residents can learn more about the Beautiful Game Series and view the full event schedule at Seattle Parks and Recreation Beautiful Games Series.

Arts and Culture Events

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (OAC) is coordinating a robust lineup of arts, cultural, and community-centered programming designed to celebrate Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, artists, and communities.

Throughout summer 2026, OAC will support more than 80 free events across Seattle, many of which coincide with tournament activities and neighborhood celebrations. Programming includes street festivals, performances, dance workshops, public art, cultural markets, community watch parties, and art installations.

Highlights include:

Community-centered soccer and cultural celebrations such as Can I Kick It? Black Brilliance in Motion in the Central District, South Park United: Celebrating Culture, Community & the Beautiful Game, and Kickin’ It Indi-City – An Indigenous World Cup Seattle Celebration

Neighborhood festivals and cultural events in the Chinatown-International District, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Pioneer Square, Beacon Hill, Columbia City, University District, and other neighborhoods across Seattle

Soccer-themed music and arts programming including Soccer + Sounds, community watch parties, cultural marketplaces, and street activations

Temporary public art installations and exhibitions throughout the city, including projects in Pioneer Square and the Stadium District

All events are free and open to the public, with programming continuing throughout the summer and into early fall. Event details and schedules are subject to change.

Residents can learn more and view the latest list of events at Free Arts and Culture Events All Summer.

Neighborhood-Based Community Celebrations

Seattle’s neighborhoods come alive in the summer. And Department of Neighborhoods (DON) wants to highlight what makes communities across Seattle so vibrant – block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood – by investing in community-led projects. This summer, DON is supporting free activation events for the World Cup for all community members to enjoy, including:

A culturally rooted World Cup match‑viewing experience that brings the Ethiopian community together through sports, culture, and shared celebration. Featuring games, Ethiopian DJ, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, and a cultural vendor marketplace highlighting local small businesses. This event is free and open to the public. (June 19 at 8323 Rainier Ave S Seattle, WA)

A community-centered afterparty following the Australia vs. USA match featuring live music, culturally inspired programming, and an inclusive gathering space designed to welcome both international visitors and neighborhood residents. The project activates an existing community hub while creating opportunities for local artists and supporting surrounding small businesses. (June 19 at 5606 1st Ave S Seattle, WA)

Citywide Preparation Efforts Underway

In addition to these community activations and celebrations, the City of Seattle is continuing broader preparations ahead of the World Cup, including coordination related to transportation, safety and security, emergency management, and operational readiness across multiple City departments and regional partners.

As Seattle welcomes large crowds, residents and visitors may notice increased police presence: this is typical for very large events. City employees, including police, don’t enforce federal immigration laws and cannot ask about your immigration status. Please review this webpage on the City’s policy on immigration enforcement for more information.

To learn more about Seattle’s preparations and citywide planning efforts, visit City of Seattle FIFA World Cup Information Page.