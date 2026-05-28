NailThePrice city pages now feature Thumbtack's Pro List Widget, giving homeowners a direct path from researching project costs to finding and hiring local professionals.

Integration brings Thumbtack's community of 300,000 local service businesses to more than 26,000 localized home improvement cost pages across 289 U.S. cities

People researching home projects often don't just want pricing information -- they want a trusted way to get the work done.” — Michael Kim, VP of Business Development, Thumbtack

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NailThePrice ( nailtheprice.com ), a home improvement cost estimation platform, today announced a partnership with Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. The integration embeds Thumbtack's community of pros across NailThePrice's platform, giving homeowners a seamless path from researching project costs to connecting with top-rated, local service professionals.Homeowners researching home improvement costs often face a gap between understanding what a project should cost and finding a qualified professional to do the work. NailThePrice bridges that gap by providing localized cost estimates for 90 home improvement project types across 289 U.S. cities, with pricing calculated from Bureau of Labor Statistics labor rates, Census Bureau cost-of-living indices, and public municipal permit fee schedules. With the Thumbtack integration, visitors can now move directly from cost research to browsing and hiring local pros without leaving the page."During my home renovation, I found it incredibly difficult to know if the quotes I was getting were even in the right ballpark, even as someone in the trades," said Matt Kovalik , founder of Kovalik Digital L.L.C. and a licensed electrician. "That's why I built NailThePrice, where every page gives you real, localized pricing so you know what a project should actually cost in your city before you talk to a single contractor. And now with Thumbtack, you can find a top-rated pro right there on the same page.""People researching home projects often don't just want pricing information -- they want a trusted way to get the work done," said Michael Kim, VP of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Thumbtack. "By bringing Thumbtack's network of trusted local pros directly into the NailThePrice experience, homeowners can seamlessly go from understanding project costs to hiring the right professional."The integration covers all of NailThePrice's more than 26,000 city-specific cost pages across eight categories: electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roofing, exterior, interior, windows and doors, and insulation. On each page, Thumbtack's integration allows homeowners to search by zip code and project category, browse local service professionals with verified reviews, and request quotes directly.The partnership comes as NailThePrice gains traction in AI-powered search. The platform has earned citations in Bing AI-generated answers, with volume accelerating month over month. The site's structured, data-driven content is designed to surface in AI-generated answers across major platforms, reaching homeowners through both traditional and AI-mediated search channels.Nearly 100 million projects have been started on Thumbtack, and its growing community of 300,000 local service businesses spans 500 categories across every county in the United States. NailThePrice's cost data covers projects ranging from routine maintenance to major improvements, with every page delivering city-specific pricing adjusted for local labor markets and cost of living.The integration is available now at nailtheprice.com across all 90 project categories and 289 cities.About NailThePriceNailThePrice is a home improvement cost estimation platform covering 90 project types across 289 U.S. cities. Every page provides localized pricing calculated from Bureau of Labor Statistics labor rates, Census Bureau cost-of-living data, and public permit fee schedules. Founded in 2026 by Matt Kovalik, a licensed electrician and developer based in Minnesota. Learn more at nailtheprice.com.About ThumbtackWe're Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 15 million 5-star projects and counting, we help homeowners and home professionals accomplish more.

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