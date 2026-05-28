Massive Bio to Unveil Reticulum Nexus™ as the AI Operating System for Oncology Access at ASCO 2026

Bridging cancer innovation and patient access through a trusted multi-agent platform.

Bridging cancer innovation and patient access through a trusted multi-agent platform.

Cancer patients are not lost because science is absent. They are lost because the system around them is fragmented.” — Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co founder & CEO of Massive Bio

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio, a global leader in AI-enabled oncology trial access and precision oncology navigation, today announced that it will unveil the next phase of Reticulum Nexus™, its trusted multi-agent oncology intelligence ecosystem, during the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.Reticulum Nexus is designed to address one of oncology’s most persistent failures: the gap between the rapid pace of cancer innovation and the ability of patients, physicians, trial sites, and sponsors to coordinate action in real time. The platform connects patient engagement, medical record ingestion, eligibility interpretation, clinical trial pre-screening, physician referral orchestration, biomarker intelligence, site activation, patient navigation, and longitudinal follow-up into a single AI-enabled operating layer.“Cancer patients are not lost because science is absent. They are lost because the system around them is fragmented,” said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “Reticulum Nexus was built to make oncology access coordinated, measurable, trusted, and fast. We are moving from point solutions to infrastructure.”The ASCO announcement builds on several recent Massive Bio milestones: the company’s collaboration with OpenAI to transform complex trial criteria into structured, machine-readable parameters for AI-enabled pre-screening; its collaboration with the American Cancer Society’s ACS ACTS program to expand equitable clinical trial access nationally; its DiMe Seal and CMS Medicare App Library listing; and the publication of peer-reviewed prospective evidence demonstrating AI-driven trial matching at scale.From Trial Matching to Oncology OrchestrationFor years, cancer trial access has been treated as a search problem: find a patient, find a protocol, compare eligibility, and generate a match. But in real-world oncology, matching is only the beginning. Patients need records collected, eligibility clarified, biomarkers interpreted, physicians engaged, referrals routed, sites activated, social barriers addressed, and follow-up maintained.Reticulum Nexus is designed to orchestrate those steps through coordinated AI agents and human-in-the-loop workflows. The ecosystem brings together Patient Connect™, the patient-facing digital front door for record upload, trial matching, and care coordination; TrialRelay™, the physician-facing referral orchestration platform powered by the TrialRouter™ AI agent; NexusPulse™, the real-time AI signal engine that turns consented real-world data into prioritized next-best actions; DrArturo AI™, the clinician-facing oncology intelligence agent; Phoebe AI™, the patient-facing navigation intelligence agent; and Sentinel Agents™, a family of monitoring agents designed to detect critical clinical, operational, equity, safety, and biomarker signals earlier in the patient journey.“Reticulum Nexus is not a chatbot and it is not a dashboard,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, MSEd, FACP, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. “It is a multi-agent oncology operating system. It understands context, detects urgency, routes action, supports clinicians, engages patients, and keeps the workflow moving until the loop is closed.”Built on Trust, Evidence, and National ReachThe next phase of Reticulum Nexus is being launched at a time when oncology AI is moving from experimentation to operational deployment. Massive Bio’s April 2026 collaboration with OpenAI is focused on AI-powered protocol parameterization and pre-screening, allowing complex clinical trial criteria from sponsors and public registries to be transformed into structured, machine-readable parameters.The company’s platform has earned the DiMe Seal and is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, a trusted centralized directory where Medicare beneficiaries can discover vetted digital health options that have undergone review for security, privacy, clinical evidence, usability, and equity. The Medicare.gov App Library lists Massive Bio Patient Navigator as helping cancer patients find and access matched clinical trials and personalized care options based on diagnosis, genomic profile, and treatment history.Through the American Cancer Society’s ACS ACTS program, ACS is working with Massive Bio for AI-driven clinical trial matching services to bring patients tailored options and support resources, including education, cancer information specialist support, transportation, lodging, and other needs-based assistance.Massive Bio’s recent peer-reviewed prospective study reported that its neuro-symbolic, multi-agent AI platform matched cancer patients to clinical trials four times faster than conventional methods, across 3,804 patients, more than 157,000 clinical document pages, and more than 17,000 oncologist-confirmed trial matches.“Trust is the multiplier,” said Selin Kurnaz. “AI in oncology cannot scale on novelty alone. It must be evidence-based, privacy-aware, interoperable, auditable, and grounded in real patient workflows. That is why Reticulum Nexus is being built not just as technology, but as infrastructure.”ASCO Demonstration: The Closed-Loop Oncology JourneyAt ASCO 2026, Massive Bio will demonstrate how Reticulum Nexus can coordinate a patient journey from first engagement to trial activation. A patient may enter through Patient Connect, provide consent, and upload records. DrArturo AI can help structure the clinical context. OpenAI-enabled parameterization can support protocol interpretation and pre-screening. NexusPulse can detect urgency, trial opportunity, biomarker gaps, or access friction. Sentinel Agents can monitor clinical, referral, safety, and equity signals. TrialRelay can route physician-to-physician handoffs. Phoebe AI can support patient education, navigation, and follow-up. ACS ACTS resources can help address support needs.The result is a coordinated, human-in-the-loop infrastructure designed to help patients move from possibility to action.“Massive Bio is turning clinical trial access from a search problem into a real-time orchestration problem,” said Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla. “The science is there. The patients are there. What has been missing is the operating system that connects them. That is Reticulum Nexus.”About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, and Cagatay Culcuoglu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

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