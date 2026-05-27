VIC MELLOR TRAVELS TO CUBA LOOKING FOR TRADING PARTNERS AND JOBS FOR RHODE ISLANDERS.

Leadership means doing the groundwork now, building relationships, identifying needs, and ensuring Rhode Island is ready to compete for jobs and investment.

Should the United States and Cuba reach an agreement that opens trade and partnership, Rhode Island has industrial, manufacturing, & logistics capacity that could be enormously useful to Cuba's needs.” — Vic Mellor

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vic Mellor, Rhode Island Congressional candidate, is already using his connections in Cuba and Washington, D.C. to position Rhode Island for future job creation and economic growth. By engaging directly with business, civic, humanitarian, and government contacts, he is working to make sure Rhode Island is not left behind if new opportunities emerge for Rhode Island companies, suppliers, manufacturers, and workers.Mellor believes leadership means doing the groundwork now, building relationships, identifying practical needs, and making sure Rhode Island is ready to compete for jobs and investment that could come from expanded partnerships in the future.He is traveling to Cuba to meet with business and humanitarian leaders of the country. His goal is to establish partnerships that will open economic opportunities for Rhode Island.Over the past five years, Mellor has built strong and sustained relationships with Cuban American business and civic leaders, including ongoing engagement with the Cuban American National Chamber of Commerce. As a result, he has been invited to visit the island nation and explore opportunities to connect Rhode Island suppliers, manufacturers , and service providers with Cuban counterparts. Recent political developments signal an opening of the Cuban economy to trade.“Building relationships that can create economic opportunity while also helping communities in need is what responsible leadership looks like,” Mellor said. “Should the United States and Cuba reach a future agreement that opens normal trade and partnership between our two countries, Rhode Island has industrial, manufacturing, and logistics capacity that could be enormously useful to Cuba's needs — and the work would mean jobs back home. Rhode Island has been on the wrong end of forty years of decisions that sent our opportunity elsewhere. If a future opening creates an opportunity to put Rhode Islanders to work supplying real needs in our hemisphere, I want our state ready to step in. That readiness starts with relationships, and relationships start with showing up.”Our state's manufacturing base spans construction materials, medical devices, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Mellor said these capabilities position Rhode Island to be a meaningful contributor in any future hemispheric realignment that opens new markets to American suppliers.In addition to meetings with business officials, the delegation will visit major churches in both cities as part of the humanitarian distribution, including the historic Catedral de San Cristóbal in Havana and the Basílica del Cobre near Santiago de Cuba. The delegation will also visit major hospitals and educational institutions in both cities, where medical supplies and educational materials will be delivered to the institutions and the communities they serve.The trip is being conducted in full compliance with all applicable U.S. regulations governing travel and humanitarian distribution.Vic Mellor will be available for press interviews following the delegation's return.

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