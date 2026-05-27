SONIC LIVE IN CONCERT ANNOUNCES GLOBAL TOUR DATES AS FRANCHISE CELEBRATES 35 YEARS

The New Concert Experience Debuts in the U.S. on September 26, 2026; European Premiere in London to Follow on September 30, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Sonic the Hedgehog™ celebrates 35 years as one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, Senbla and SEGAtoday announced Sonic Live In Concert ( www.sonicliveinconcert.com ). This new concert experience brings the music and moments of the beloved video games to the stage.Featuring iconic moments and music from the very first game in 1991 through today, the production will debut in the U.S. at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on September 26, 2026, before making its European premiere at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 30. The U.S. tour will visit more than 30 cities nationwide, and a UK tour will follow in February 2027. More European dates will be announced at a later time. Tickets will go on sale May 29, 2026, with pre-sale tickets going on sale on May 28, 2026.As part of a global rollout celebrating the franchise's milestone anniversary, Sonic Live In Concert features the most recognizable music from the Sonic universe, performed by a live ensemble alongside rock musicians, vocalists, and electronic elements. The setlist includes fan-favorite tracks and an incredible array of music from the very first game through to today accompanied by synchronized HD footage of iconic levels, moments and boss battles from the franchise. Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic’s world vividly to life on stage.The concert also highlights the creative legacy behind Sonic's music from legendary composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani, whose work has helped define Sonic's sound across generations."Sonic has some of the most distinct and celebrated music in gaming," says Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO of Senbla. "We wanted to create a live show that stays true to what the fans love about Sonic's music, from the electronic and melodic themes to high-energy rock."“Music has always been a core part of Sonic’s identity, shaping how fans experience this world across generations," said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Business & Brand Officer at SEGA of America, Inc. "With this concert, we’re looking forward to celebrating that legacy in a live setting; bringing together the energy, emotion, and creativity of Sonic’s music in a way that both longtime fans and new audiences can enjoy together.”Since his debut in 1991, Sonic the Hedgehog has become a global entertainment icon spanning video games, film, television, and consumer products. With renewed momentum driven by recent film releases, new game titles, and a global brand campaign tied to the 35th anniversary, the franchise continues to reach new generations of fans worldwide.The performance schedule includes:• September 20, 2026 – Spokane, Washington – First Interstate Center for the Arts• September 22, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (preview)• September 23, 2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (preview)• September 25, 2026 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre (preview)• September 26, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre• September 27, 2026 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center• September 29, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater• September 30, 2026 – London, U.K. – London Eventim Apollo• October 1, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre• October 2, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre• October 3, 2026 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic• October 4, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino• October 6, 2026 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre• October 8, 2026 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory• October 9, 2026 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center• October 10, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port• October 11, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion• October 13, 2026 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre• October 15, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater• October 16, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater• October 17, 2026 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre• October 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory• October 19, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium• October 20, 2026 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre• October 22, 2026 – Brandon, MS – City Hall Live• October 23, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall• October 24, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre• October 25, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts• October 27, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium• October 28, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center• October 29, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre• October 30, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater• October 31, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Au Rene Theater• November 1, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts• February 17, 2027 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall• February 18, 2027 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall• February 19, 2027 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall• February 20, 2027 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony HallFor more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.sonicliveinconcert.com About SEGASEGA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and distributes a variety of games for consoles, PCs, and wireless devices as well as character products, and various other products. Moreover, SEGA distributes a range of gaming content developed by its domestic and overseas studios worldwide via its global publishing bases. SEGA is leveraging its own IP to accelerate the development and commercialization of its IP not only in games but also in various other media, thereby dramatically increasing the value of its IP. SEGA is positioning transmedia as an important strategy for providing new content to users around the world.SEGA CORPORATION's website is located at https://www.sega.co.jp/ About SenblaFounded by Ollie Rosenblatt in 2011, Senbla is a London-based concert promoting and production company that operates both nationally and internationally. With an acute focus on delivering a bespoke, tailor-made approach to all our shows and artists we work with, Senbla has become known for its creative input and output. In the artist touring and outdoor concerts world, Senbla's work includes shows with Diana Ross, Michael Bublé, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Robbie Williams, Gwen Stefani, Duran Duran, and IP in-concert experiences with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Holiday, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra among many others. In July 2019, Sony Music Entertainment acquired a majority stake in Senbla.

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