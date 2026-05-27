ProdPro Expands European Operations, Names Christina Nowak Head of European Research

Leading Film Hubs by High-budget Production Spend

ProdPro announced the appointment of Christina Nowak as Head of European Research, marking a significant expansion of the company's presence in the region.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProdPro, the production intelligence platform trusted by vendors, producers, and the wider production ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Christina Nowak as Head of European Research, marking a significant expansion of the company's presence in the region.

The expansion establishes a dedicated European research presence as ProdPro scales coverage across one of the fastest evolving production markets in the world.

The move comes as ProdPro's 2026 TV & Film Outlook Report highlights a major shift in global production spend. While U.S. spend on projects budgeted above $40M declined 20% year over year and Canada fell 13%, European markets posted significant gains. Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic grew a combined 78% to $1.53B, Ireland increased 42%, and the United Kingdom climbed 15% to $6.97B, reinforcing its position as one of the world's largest production hubs.

"Production has become one of the most globally competitive industries in the world," said Alexander LoVerde, CEO and Co-founder of ProdPro. "Markets can gain or lose billions in spend based on policy decisions, incentives, and infrastructure. Europe has become one of the industry's most dynamic battlegrounds, and we're expanding ProdPro there because our clients need intelligence on where projects are moving and which markets are winning."

Nowak joins ProdPro from Studio Ulster, where as Chief Strategy Officer she helped lead the launch of the £72M virtual production facility and position Northern Ireland as an emerging hub for next generation production. Over a 20+ year career spanning film, television, immersive media, and creative technology, she has led global partnerships, advised international organizations and festivals, and built deep relationships across the European production ecosystem. She previously held leadership roles at RED Digital Cinema and is a frequent speaker and moderator at major industry events including Cannes, Venice, and IBC.

"Europe has solidified its position as a powerhouse for international production, and I'm thrilled to join ProdPro at such a pivotal moment," said Nowak. "ProdPro is the vital link connecting our industry- from local crews to global vendors- providing the data-driven intelligence that productions and partners need to accurately assess the market, pivot effectively, and shape the future of global production."

In her new role, Nowak will lead the expansion of ProdPro's European research capabilities, working closely with clients across the region to deliver intelligence on production pipelines, filming locations, production trends, and the market forces shaping where projects land.

About ProdPro

ProdPro is the industry benchmark for production intelligence, providing the data and insights that shape how decisions are made across the global film and television industry. ProdPro's research and production spend figures are regularly cited by leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, BBC, and Reuters. Its platform is used by studios, streamers, agencies, film commissions, VFX houses, equipment providers, and production service companies worldwide to track production activity, benchmark markets, and inform strategic decisions.

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