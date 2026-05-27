Floyi Launches Visual Map: First Topical Authority Diagnostic with Gap Overlay Across SEO and AI Search

Side-by-side view in Floyi's Visual Map: a brand's topical map (left) and a competitor's (right) rendered on shared node positions and color-coded by SERP ranking, so teams can scan coverage gaps and competitive strengths across the entire content strateg

New interactive visualization overlays Google Search Console data, AI search mentions and citations, and competitor visibility on a single radial topical map.

A topical map without performance and competitor data is a blueprint. With both, it becomes a strategy you can act on.” — Yoyao Hsueh, Founder and CEO of Floyi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floyi today launched the Visual Map , a new interactive diagnostic in the Organic Audit tab of its Topical Authority module, along with Gap Overlay, a competitor comparison mode for the same visualization.Agencies and marketing teams managing complex topical maps can now see their entire content strategy, organic performance and competitive position on a single interactive map. The release is the first in the SEO industry to combine topical map architecture, Google Search Console data, and AI search mentions and citations on one visual surface.Until now, teams could view their topical map in a spreadsheet, their organic performance data in Google Search Console, and their competitor visibility in a separate ranking tool, but never together. The Visual Map combines all three views into a single interactive surface, with the brand at the center of a radial visualization and four levels of topical hierarchy (Pillar, Hub, Branch and Resource) radiating outward.The Visual Map supports four diagnostic modes:- AI Search: shows AI mention and citation status across AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, and Gemini.- Position: visual triage of SERP ranking health across the entire topical map.- Impressions: shows where Google currently surfaces content for the brand.- Clicks: identifies traffic winners and gaps at a glance.Gap Overlay is a competitor comparison mode that marks every topic in the map with its competitive state against a chosen competitor across both SERP position and AI search status. The result is a single map that shows where the brand outranks, where the competitor outranks, where the two are contested, and where neither ranks.A side-by-side mode renders the brand's map and the competitor's data using shared node positions, so visual scanning between the two is possible without re-orienting. Both panels are aligned by default, with an option to unlock them for independent navigation. Maps and side-by-side comparisons can be exported as PNG files for use in client presentations, executive reports and stakeholder reviews."A topical map without performance and competitor data is a blueprint. With both, it becomes a strategy you can act on," said Yoyao Hsueh, founder and CEO of Floyi. "Most SEO teams know they need to win against specific competitors. Now they can see that competition across the entire topical map at once."The release follows Floyi's April launch of Organic Audit, which introduced Google Search Console integration to the Topical Authority module.Learn more about the Visual Map and Gap Overlay at https://floyi.com/organic-audit/ . Paid Floyi users can access the feature now by signing in at https://app.floyi.com/ About FloyiFloyi is a content strategy, topical authority and AI search visibility platform built on the Topical Maps Unlocked methodology created by founder Yoyao Hsueh. Content planning begins with brand identity, buyer personas and audience research. From there, teams build four-level topical maps and site architecture for SEO and AI search, then generate content briefs and AI-assisted drafts that inherit the map's hierarchy and intent. The built-in content optimizer scores drafts against competitor coverage, entity depth and E-E-A-T signals before publication, while SERP analysis, internal linking and schema markup generation run throughout. Floyi measures share of voice, rankings, and AI mentions and citations across AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, supporting Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and traditional SEO inside the same platform. Drafts publish directly to WordPress and GitHub, replacing the 5 to 7 disconnected tools most SEO and content teams stitch together.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is the founder and CEO of Floyi, where he leads product development around topical authority measurement and content strategy execution. He created the Topical Maps Unlocked course, studied by over 2,000 SEOs, content strategists and digital marketers, and operates TopicalMap.com, a done-for-you topical mapping service for agencies and enterprise teams. He also publishes the weekly Digital Surfer newsletter on SEO, content strategy and AI search.

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