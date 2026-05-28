AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles To Take Place July 18, 2026

AlmaLinux

Call for speakers is now open for AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles 2026 , a one-day technical event taking place Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the E-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel.Attendance is free, though registration is required and capacity is limited. To register for the event, visit: https://events.almalinux.org/event/189/ Slated to take place just before SIGGRAPH, an annual event for the VFX community, the AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles 2026 will bring together technical leaders and open source contributors from the media, cloud, and enterprise Linux ecosystems for discussions focused on rendering performance, studio infrastructure, and the future of Linux in creative environments. Sessions throughout the day will cover NVIDIA and AMD GPU driver integration for production workflows, massive-scale cloud rendering strategies and total cost of ownership, as well as the AlmaLinux 2026/27 roadmap, which will be open for community discussion and input.The event will also feature the unveiling of a new AlmaLinux Media & Entertainment edition designed to support the specialized workflows and infrastructure needs of studios and creative production teams.Call for SpeakersThe call for speakers is now open for AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles. The deadline to submit a proposal is June 5, 2026. All submissions must abide by the AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles Code of Conduct and be sent through: https://sessionize.com/almalinux-day-los-angeles “Media and entertainment teams are pushing Linux infrastructure into some of the most performance-intensive and creatively demanding environments in the industry,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles gives engineers, artists, and infrastructure teams a place to collaborate on the technologies powering modern production pipelines while helping shape the future of AlmaLinux for these workflows. We’re excited to once again provide the community with a highly informative event alongside the kind of networking opportunities that help spark new ideas, collaborations, and long-term relationships across the ecosystem.”For more information on AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles, visit:See the latest blog discussing AlmaLinux Day: Los Angeles at:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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