Gabble.ai Expands Global Reach with ‘Gabble Business’ Platform for Educational Institutes

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabble.ai , a bootstrapped and profitable EdTech company, has built a strong global presence by serving more than 100,000 students through its AI-powered learning and assessment platform. Following rapid consumer growth, the company is now expanding its business-to-business footprint with the launch of Gabble Business , a platform designed to help educational institutes, trainers, and coaching centers evaluate students, conduct mock tests, and manage learning outcomes at scaleRedefining AI-Powered Learning and AssessmentBuilt to make high-quality education more accessible, affordable, and scalable, Gabble.ai acts as a personal AI learning assistant for students worldwide. The platform offers realistic mock tests, instant AI-driven evaluation, personalized feedback, and progress tracking in one place.Powered by an advanced AI engine, the platform delivers instant band-level scoring for speaking tests and detailed criterion-based feedback for writing assignments. Students can track their performance over time through gamified learning experiences, sentence-level grammar corrections, and realistic lecture-style audio exercises.Because of its highly realistic simulated test environments, students frequently describe the platform as “very close to the actual IELTS and TOEFL exam,” praising its ability to improve time management, speaking fluency, and writing structure.Bridging the Gap for Educators with Gabble BusinessAs Gabble.ai’s consumer platform grew, the company saw increasing adoption among educational institutes and language trainers. Many educators began recommending the platform to students as an essential practice tool outside classroom sessions, leading to the development of Gabble Business.Gabble Business provides institutes with a fully white-labeled assessment portal, allowing them to offer AI-powered evaluations under their own brand, logo, and custom domain. The platform enables administrators to manage students, monitor detailed analytics from a centralized dashboard, and reduce manual evaluation workloads through automated AI assessments.Using a transparent pay-as-you-go credit system institutes can scale their offerings without being tied to rigid subscription models or expiring plans.A Bootstrapped EdTech Success StoryOperating under Gabble Tech Pvt Ltd, the company has distinguished itself in the competitive EdTech landscape by achieving global scale and profitability while remaining fully bootstrapped.“Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between expensive traditional education tools and the modern student’s need for personalized, immediate feedback,” said a spokesperson for Gabble.ai. “Serving more than 100,000 students through word-of-mouth growth validates the effectiveness and accuracy of our AI evaluation engine. With Gabble Business, we are now empowering educators with the same technology to help them deliver better learning outcomes while scaling their operations more efficiently.”Educational institutes and trainers interested in integrating the platform can access Gabble Business at: https://business.gabble.ai For inquiries: contact@gabble.aiAbout Gabble.ai www.Gabble.ai is an AI-powered educational technology platform making learning more accessible, personalized, and scalable for students and institutes worldwide. Serving over 100,000 learners globally, the platform offers AI-driven assessments, instant feedback, personalized progress tracking, and digital learning tools for both students and educational institutions through its B2B platform, Gabble Business.Learn more at: www.gabble.ai For the latest updates, follow Gabble Tech Private Limited on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gabble.ai/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gabbleai LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/gabble.ai/

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