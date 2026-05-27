MujuCommunity AI Introduces Text-Based Ordering and Local Service Connection Platform in Utica

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A Utica small business owner is building AI to help people order, connect, and keep more dollars in the local community.

UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MujuCommunity AI allows customers to place pickup orders by text and is expanding toward local service provider connections.Muju, a locally owned business in Utica, has introduced MujuCommunity AI, a text-based artificial intelligence tool designed to help customers place pickup orders directly through Muju’s website.The platform was developed to make ordering more accessible for customers who prefer a simple text conversation instead of calling, downloading an app, or using a third-party ordering platform. Customers can type what they would like to order, ask basic questions, and receive guidance through the pickup ordering process.“For us, MujuCommunity AI started with a simple question: what if local access could be as easy as sending a text?” said Ujj Rai, owner of Muju and a graduate of Harvard University. “It began with food ordering, but the long-term goal is to help people connect with local businesses and service providers through simple conversations.”MujuCommunity AI’s restaurant and café dashboard has already been built. The dashboard allows food businesses to receive direct pickup orders, manage requests, and stay connected with customers through a text-based interface.Ordering directly may also help customers reduce costs compared to some third-party ordering platforms, while allowing more revenue to remain with the local business.The company plans to expand MujuCommunity AI beyond restaurants and cafés. Future use cases may include connecting users with local service providers such as barbers, car detailers, auto service businesses, colleges, banks, and other community-based organizations.The platform is designed to collect basic customer requests and route them to the appropriate business or organization. For service providers, this could include appointment requests, general questions, and customer contact information. For institutions such as colleges or banks, the system would be designed to connect users with the appropriate staff member or department.“At its core, the goal is connection,” Rai said. “A customer should be able to type what they need and be guided toward a local business or organization that can respond.”MujuCommunity AI is part of a broader effort to make local business communication simpler and more accessible. The platform is currently focused on direct ordering for restaurants and cafés, with additional local service connection features planned.For more information, visit mujucommunity.com.

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