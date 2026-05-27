SDMC (HKEX: 00901) Officially Listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SDMC listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. David Li, Chairman and CEO of SDMC, delivering a speech at the listing ceremony.

SDMC officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 27, 2026, with stock code 00901.HK.

Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. (SEHK:00901.HK)

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 27, 2026, Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. (“SDMC” or the “Company”) officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) with stock code 00901.HK. Mr. David Li, Founder and CEO of SDMC, together with the company’s core management team, rang the listing bell at HKEX to mark this milestone in SDMC’s global growth journey. Among the distinguished guests attending the ceremony was Mr. Zhang Dongyan, Deputy Head of Bao'an District Government and Member of its Party Leadership Group, Shenzhen.

SDMC is a leading global provider of AI Home solutions, with deep expertise in the Google ecosystem and continuous innovation across intelligent devices, cloud platforms, and AI-powered home experiences. In 2024, SDMC was among the first in China to introduce a comprehensive "AI Home" architecture and launched Home AI Agent—Cedar, marking its official entry into the AI Home era. With Cedar at its core, powered by Edge AI, smart connectivity, and an open ecosystem, SDMC continues to advance the evolution of the connected living and deliver advanced AI Home solutions and services to operators and retail brand customers worldwide.

Today, SDMC's business spans more than 80 countries and regions, serving over 300 global operators and retail brand customers, including several of the world's leading operators and Fortune Global 500 enterprises.

At the listing ceremony, Mr. David Li, CEO of SDMC, said: "For more than two decades, SDMC has committed to its founding vision. Our products have crossed borders and reached hundreds of millions of households worldwide—and every step of this journey has been made possible by the dedication, trust, and support of our partners. This IPO is not a destination for SDMC, but a milestone and a new beginning. AI is advancing across the globe with unstoppable momentum, driving a paradigm shift comparable to the Industrial Revolution. And the home—one of the most intimate points of connection between people and technology—stands at the forefront of this transformation."

Looking ahead, SDMC will continue to deepen the "1+2+X" AI Home strategy with a focus on two priorities. First, the company will accelerate the AI upgrade of its global installed base, turning existing devices into Edge AI accesses that connect and serve the home. Second, SDMC will expand the next generation AI terminals and the home AI agent ecosystem centered on Cedar, accelerating the evolution of the home from Agentic AI toward Physical AI, and further unlocking the scenario value and industry opportunities of AI Home.

The ringing of the bell at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange marks not only a major milestone in SDMC’s more than two decades of growth, but also the beginning of a new era for the company.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the home—understanding household needs and delivering intelligent, end-to-end experiences. AI Home is emerging as one of the most imaginative and transformative industry frontiers of the next decade. SDMC looks forward to working with global customers, partners, and investors to bring: AI for Every Home. Delight for Every Life.

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