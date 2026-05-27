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Why More Salon Owners Are Struggling With Growth Despite Spending More on  Marketing 

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fill Your Books, a salon and spa growth systems  company, says many salon owners are focusing on the wrong problem when trying  to grow their business. 
According to the company, inconsistent bookings are often not caused by a lack of  marketing. Instead, the deeper issue is usually the absence of systems that  improve client retention, rebooking, referrals, and long-term client value. 

“The salons that grow consistently are usually the ones that create a client  experience and operational structure people actually want to return to,” said Jenna  Puzzio, co-founder of Fill Your Books. “Retention, rebooking, referrals, and team utilization all matter together. You cannot separate one from the other.” 

The company says this issue becomes even more costly as salons begin growing  teams, increasing overhead, and trying to scale beyond individual chair  performance. 

“Many salon owners believe they need more leads when the real issue is that the  business is operating reactively,” said Kory Kahley, co-founder of Fill Your Books.  “If clients are not consistently retained and rebooked, owners end up trapped in a  cycle of constantly chasing new business instead of building predictable growth.” 

Fill Your Books positions itself differently from traditional marketing agencies by  focusing on what it calls “growth systems” for salon and spa businesses. The  company works with salon and spa owners who have growing teams and want  more predictable bookings, stronger retention, and more scalable growth. 

“Growth becomes fragile when the business depends entirely on promotions, seasons, or constantly finding new clients,” Kahley said. “At some point, owners  need systems that stabilize bookings and improve the value of every client already  walking through the door.” 

The company says many salon owners unknowingly create instability by focusing  too heavily on short-term lead generation while underinvesting in systems that  improve consistency and long-term client relationships. 

Fill Your Books believes this shift is becoming even more important as artificial  intelligence and automation continue changing how consumers search for salons,  compare providers, and make buying decisions online.

“AI can help salon owners become more efficient,” Kahley said. “But AI should  support the client experience, not replace it. Owners still need strong systems,  strong relationships, and a business model that works consistently over time.” 

The company plans to continue publishing educational content around salon  growth systems, retention strategy, booking predictability, and the operational  challenges facing salon and spa owners in today’s market. 

About Fill Your Books 

Fill Your Books is a salon and spa growth systems company that helps owners with  growing teams create more predictable bookings, stronger retention, and more  scalable growth. The company focuses on client acquisition, client retention, and  client value systems designed to help salon and spa businesses grow more  consistently over time. 

Christine Haas
Christine Haas Media
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Why More Salon Owners Are Struggling With Growth Despite Spending More on  Marketing 

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


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