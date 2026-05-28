YRC Study Finds Grocery Store Layouts Are Suppressing Basket Sizes by 15 to 25%

New YRC framework targets the flow gaps and category placement errors that quietly drain revenue from supermarkets, one transaction at a time

Most grocery stores haven't rethought their layout in years. The floor plan is silently working against revenue, and most retailers don't see it until the numbers force them to.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the floor plan retailers trust most is the very thing pushing shoppers toward the exit before they finish buying?That is not a hypothetical. Across grocery formats globally, layout decisions made years ago continue to redirect foot traffic away from high-margin zones, fragment the shopper's mental map, and cut basket completion rates before checkout. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a specialist retail and eCommerce consulting firm, has released a new grocery layout framework built on fieldwork across 500+ businesses advised across the globe identifying the design flaws that cost stores measurable revenue every single trading day.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲-> Poor grocery layout carries a direct revenue cost that most operators never formally measure.-> Shoppers navigating a disorganised store complete, on average, only 62% of their intended purchase list before exiting.-> Impulse purchases account for up to 47% of total basket value in grocery formats; without deliberate placement strategy, that revenue simply does not materialise.-> Supermarkets operating without a formal category adjacency plan record average transaction values up to 23% lower than structurally comparable stores that have mapped their floor with intent.-> Category signage gaps add an average of 3.4 minutes of unnecessary navigation time per shopping visit, a friction point that accelerates exit intent.A single structured layout restructure, correctly executed, can lift basket size by 8 to 15% within the first trading quarter.-> These results do not occur as a consequence of altered customer behavior or misfortune. These are simply the expected consequences of increasing the number of stores and increasing square footage while failing to advance the design theory behind each purchase.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The framework operates as a modular diagnostic and implementation tool, applicable to standalone grocery stores, supermarket chains, and FMCG-anchored formats regardless of store size or geography. Retailers engaging YRC as 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗽 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 or fmcg consultants gain access to the following components:-> Category Flow Mapping: Restructures product placement based on shopper movement data, directing traffic through high-margin zones before destination categories. Stores applying this method report a 12% average increase in units per basket.-> Impulse Zone Engineering: Identifies dead zones in existing floor plans and repositions high-velocity impulse lines at peak shopper attention points. Documented impulse revenue lifts of up to 18% follow zone corrections in tested grocery formats.-> Basket Completion Pathways: Designs logical shopper routes that reduce category confusion and incomplete visits. Basket completion rates improve by an average of 9 percentage points after pathway restructuring.-> Entering & Exiting Strategy: Focusing on the first ten feet and the last ten feet inside a store; both of which are generally considered transitional by 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 designs.-> Fresh vs. Dry Layout Rules: Creates positioning criteria for fresh and dry foods based on the premise of promoting sales while minimizing cross-aisle movement, a common occurrence that can significantly increase abandonment.-> Signage & Navigation Strategy Integration: Brings together in-store communication with store layout design principles to bridge the communication divide between product placement and customer navigation within the store environment.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲There’s increasing use of online grocery shopping, stiff competition in private labels, and a decrease in shoppers’ patience when it comes to bad navigation at stores. The physical store has an inherent advantage; however, it will only have one if it successfully turns footfall into sales.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach (YRC) is a global specialist retail and eCommerce consulting firm with offices in Dubai, Pune, and Nigeria, having advised over 500 businesses spanning independent grocery stores, supermarket chains, and 𝗙𝗠𝗖𝗚-𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘀 across geographies. YRC's expertise spans SOPs, inventory management, store design, HR systems, ERP implementation, and franchise development, applied through a shop floor-first philosophy that prioritises operational results over prescriptive frameworks.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

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