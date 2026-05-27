Nashville orthopedic surgeon recognized for helping active adults pursue surgery sparing treatment options through regenerative & sports medicine-based care

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ethan Kellum, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and team physician for the Tennessee Titans, has been recognized in the national feature “Top 7 Experts to Watch in 2026: The Best Doctors, Lawyers, and Founders Disrupting Their Industries” for his work helping active adults explore alternatives to invasive orthopedic surgery.

The article highlights physicians and industry leaders challenging conventional approaches in healthcare, law, finance, and wellness. Dr. Kellum was recognized for his focus on sports medicine, regenerative orthopedics, and helping patients preserve mobility and maintain active lifestyles whenever clinically appropriate.

“Many patients assume surgery is their only option once joint pain starts affecting their life,” said Dr. Kellum. “In reality, there are often multiple paths to improving pain, restoring function, and helping people stay active. My goal is always to help patients understand all appropriate treatment options before moving toward more invasive procedures.”

Dr. Kellum serves as a team physician for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans and USA Basketball and previously completed a sports medicine fellowship at New England Baptist Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, where he served as assistant team physician for the Boston Celtics during his training.

His practice focuses on orthopedic sports medicine, joint preservation, image-guided regenerative procedures, and minimally invasive treatment approaches designed to help active adults maintain mobility and quality of life.

The recognition comes amid growing national interest in:

• active aging

• sports medicine for non-professional athletes

• orthopedic longevity

• and surgery-sparing treatment approaches

Dr. Kellum says he is seeing increasing numbers of patients seeking guidance on how to stay active longer without immediately resorting to joint replacement or invasive surgery.

“Whether someone is a former athlete, an active parent, or simply wants to keep playing golf or pickleball into their 60s and 70s, the conversation around orthopedic care is changing,” Dr. Kellum said. “Patients are becoming more proactive about preserving movement and joint health earlier.”

Dr. Kellum practices at Regenerative Solutions Sports & Orthopedics in Franklin, Tennessee.

To learn more, visit: https://drethankellum.com

About Dr. Ethan Kellum

Dr. Ethan Kellum is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, and a team physician for the Tennessee Titans and USA Basketball. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, his practice focuses on orthopedic sports medicine, joint preservation, regenerative orthopedics, and minimally invasive treatment approaches designed to help active adults maintain mobility and quality of life. Dr. Kellum completed fellowship training in sports medicine at New England Baptist Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, where he also served as assistant team physician for the Boston Celtics during his training. He was recently named to the scientific advisory board of MuseCell Innovations®, joining a team of experts focused on advancing innovation in cellular health and regenerative science.

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