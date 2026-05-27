Chinese students earn recognition for gender and climate sports initiative at UN headquarters

Chinese youth connect local action to global agenda Special event "Rebound for earth" was convened at UN Headquarters in New York

The program began in 2024 as a community basketball initiative in Shanghai's Sanlin neighborhood, aimed at increasing girls' access to sports.

Their model sets a global standard for youth-led sustainable development” — Karen Newman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Chinese students received a United Nations certificate of recognition Tuesday at UN headquarters in New York for a youth sports program that links girls' athletic participation to environmental sustainability.Winston Ding and Zijia Niu, founders of "Rebound for Earth," were presented the UN Sustainable Development Goals Certificate of Recognition by Karen Newman, a senior UN consultant specializing in the Sustainable Development Goals. "Their model sets a global standard for youth-led sustainable development," Newman said.The program began in 2024 as a community basketball initiative in Shanghai's Sanlin neighborhood, aimed at increasing girls' access to sports. It has since expanded to campuses in China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and added an environmental component that upcycles discarded sports equipment into public art.The certificate was issued under the auspices of the Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center at the UN Institute for Training and Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.