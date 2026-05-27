MCR Health Awarded $12,000 Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

This partnership allows us to deepen our focus on outcomes and continue delivering meaningful, lasting impact for the patients we serve.” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is proud to announce it has been awarded a $12,000 Capacity Building grant from the James Franklin Warnell & Dorothy J. Warnell Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support the implementation of a Results First Program Evaluation Framework across key service areas, including dental care, pediatric obesity, and maternal mental health.This investment will enhance MCR Health’s ability to measure, evaluate, and continuously improve programs that serve some of the region’s most critical health needs. By strengthening data-driven decision-making, the organization aims to refine care delivery, clearly communicate program outcomes, and ensure resources are aligned with the greatest areas of impact.“At MCR Health, we are committed not only to expanding access to care, but also to ensuring that the care we provide is effective, measurable, and responsive to the needs of our communities,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President & CEO of MCR Health.Through this funding, MCR Health will:• Strengthen evaluation capabilities across dental, pediatric, and maternal mental health programs• Improve tracking of patient outcomes and program effectiveness• Align services more closely with community needs through data-informed insights“We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for their partnership and shared commitment to improving health outcomes in our region,” added Dr. Melvin Price.________________________________________About MCR HealthMCR Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties. With more than 25 healthcare centers, mobile units, and pharmacies, MCR Health provides comprehensive, patient-centered care to over 100,000 individuals annually. MCR Health is committed to delivering an exceptional experience every time and ensuring access to care for all.________________________________________About the Community Foundation of Sarasota CountyThe Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $605 million in more than 1,600 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $44.7 million last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant $542 million to nonprofits in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families and businesses. For more information, visit cfsarasota.org or call 941-955-3000.________________________________________Media Contact:Aarti Lalwani, Vice President, Executive Operations & Impact, MCR HealthPhone: 941-310-2918 | Email: alalwani@mcr.health

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