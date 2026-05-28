Capital Numbers at London Tech Week 2026: Tech Solutions for Scaling Businesses

Capital Numbers to exhibit at London Tech Week 2026 to engage global leaders on AI adoption, platform modernization, and scalable product engineering.

Our goal is simple — to show businesses that scaling a high-performing tech team does not have to be slow, expensive, or uncertain.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers, a globally trusted technology partner, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at London Tech Week 2026, one of the world’s most prominent technology and innovation events. The company will be present at Stand 112 at Olympia London from 8–10 June 2026 to connect with business leaders, technology decision-makers, and enterprises looking to accelerate their digital growth.Subhankar Mukherjee, Director of Client Services, and Senior Client Partners Shovan Moullick and Akhilesh Venkata will represent Capital Numbers at the event and engage with business and technology decision-makers worldwide.London Tech Week 2026 is one of the most significant gatherings of technology and business leadership in the world - bringing together over 30,000 attendees from 128+ countries, 400+ speakers, and 250+ exhibitors, with 62% of attendees identifying as decision-makers. For Capital Numbers, it is an opportunity to engage directly with organizations navigating the real complexities of digital transformation: modernizing platforms, making sense of AI, and building products that must perform at scale.Meeting the Demand for Scalable Technology SolutionsAs businesses across Europe and beyond navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, the demand for reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient technology partnerships has never been greater. Capital Numbers will use its presence at London Tech Week 2026 to demonstrate how companies of all sizes can overcome the challenges of building and scaling technology capabilities - quickly, without compromise, and with measurable results.Visitors to Stand 112 will have the opportunity to engage directly with Capital Numbers’ leadership team and explore tailored solutions across four core practice areas:● Intelligent AI-Powered Solutions: Custom AI and ML development tailored to automate business operations, unlock actionable insights, and drive sustainable competitive advantage for forward-thinking enterprises.● Scalable Digital Product Development: End-to-end design and development of high-performance web and mobile applications, built to deliver seamless user experiences and support long-term business growth.● Global Software Engineering: Cost-efficient offshore software development that gives businesses access to world-class engineering talent and agile delivery capabilities, without the constraints of geography or overhead.● On-Demand Tech Talent: Flexible staff augmentation that embeds skilled engineers, developers, and architects directly into client teams, enabling businesses to scale capacity rapidly and respond to evolving project demands.Leadership PerspectiveCommenting on the participation, Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, said:“London Tech Week is one of the most exciting gatherings of technology and business minds in the world, and we are thrilled to be part of it as an exhibitor. Our goal is simple — to show businesses that scaling a high-performing tech team does not have to be slow, expensive, or uncertain. We have the people, the process, and the proven track record to make it happen, and we look forward to demonstrating exactly that at Stand 112.”A Partner Trusted by Industry LeadersCapital Numbers has earned the trust of global organizations across diverse industries, including Reuters, Savills, Cinépolis, BD, DPD, Veolia, Outlook, and Intterra. With a proven ability to deliver at scale across complex, time-sensitive projects, the company brings a depth of experience that few technology partners can match.Capital Numbers welcomes attendees to connect with its expert consultants for focused, one-on-one discussions at the event. Visitors can schedule meetings in advance via the online booking form to secure a preferred time slot.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is a global technology company specializing in AI-powered solutions, digital product development, offshore software engineering, and on-demand tech talent. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a client portfolio spanning four continents, Capital Numbers partners with startups, scale-ups, and enterprises to help them build, grow, and future-proof their technology capabilities.

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