Liquid Embolic Market to Reach US$ 703.6 Mn by 2032 at 9.0% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Liquid Embolic Market

Liquid Embolic Market growth is driven by rising demand for minimally invasive neurovascular procedures and advancements in embolization technologies globally.

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Liquid Embolic Market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing prevalence of vascular disorders, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations worldwide. Liquid embolic agents are widely used in minimally invasive procedures to block abnormal blood flow during neurovascular and oncology treatments. The rising demand for image-guided surgeries and advanced interventional radiology procedures is supporting market expansion. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting liquid embolic products because of their effectiveness, procedural precision, and faster patient recovery compared to traditional surgical approaches.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global liquid embolic market is projected to increase from US$ 384.2 Mn in 2025 to US$ 703.6 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. North America remains the leading regional market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of minimally invasive treatments. Neurovascular applications continue to dominate due to rising cases of aneurysms and vascular abnormalities. Growing healthcare investments and technological advancements in embolization procedures are expected to support long-term market growth globally.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global liquid embolic market is expected to rise from US$ 384.2 Mn in 2025 to US$ 703.6 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

➤ Increasing prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is driving demand for liquid embolic agents.

➤ Minimally invasive interventional procedures are supporting higher adoption worldwide.

➤ Neurovascular applications remain the leading segment in the market.

➤ North America dominates due to strong healthcare infrastructure and advanced technologies.

➤ Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region with rising healthcare investments.

Market Segmentation

The liquid embolic market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. By product type, the market includes ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer-based agents, cyanoacrylate-based agents, and others. Ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer products are highly preferred because they provide better control and visibility during procedures. Based on application, neurovascular diseases account for the leading segment due to increasing treatment demand for aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. Oncology applications are also gaining traction as embolization procedures become more common in tumor treatment.

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Hospitals remain the leading end-user segment because they possess advanced imaging systems and skilled specialists required for embolization procedures. Specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers are also witnessing growing adoption because of increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments. Continuous advancements in embolic materials and catheter technologies are expected to further support market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America leads the liquid embolic market due to rising neurovascular procedures, strong reimbursement systems, and growing adoption of advanced embolization technologies. The United States accounts for a major share because of high healthcare spending and increasing prevalence of vascular disorders. The presence of leading medical device manufacturers further supports regional growth.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth owing to expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive treatments. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in advanced medical technologies and specialized healthcare facilities. Rising patient populations and improving healthcare accessibility are creating significant growth opportunities in the region.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of vascular disorders and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures are major drivers supporting market growth. Technological advancements in embolic formulations and imaging systems are also improving treatment success rates. However, high treatment costs and the need for skilled professionals remain key market restraints. Limited healthcare infrastructure in developing economies may also hinder adoption.

Despite these challenges, the market presents significant opportunities due to increasing healthcare investments and expanding applications in oncology and neurovascular treatments. Rising demand for advanced embolization procedures in emerging economies is expected to create long-term growth prospects for market participants.

Company Insights

Key companies operating in the liquid embolic market include Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra Inc., and Merit Medical Systems.

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