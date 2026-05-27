ThatCarHitMe.com Launches Personal Injury Attorney Directory for All 50 States

ThatCarHitMe.com — a personal injury attorney directory covering 100,000+ attorneys, 22,000+ law firms, 50 states, and 74 languages. ThatCarHitMe.com logo — a national personal injury resource created by Injuria, Inc.

A single destination for car accident victims: 100,000+ attorneys, 22,000+ personal injury law firms, state-by-state legal guides, and government crash data

We built ThatCarHitMe.com so that there is one source of truth with everything you need. Your state's rules, general information about cases similar to yours, how to find an attorney, all of it.” — Matt George, Co-Founder and CEO, thatcarhitme.com

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThatCarHitMe.com has launched as a national resource for car accident victims, with a personal injury attorney directory covering all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The platform is built by Dallas-based legal technology company Injuria, Inc., and it is designed to put everything a person needs after a crash in one place; instead of bouncing between law firm websites and search results trying to figure out what to do next.

The directory includes more than 100,000 personal injury attorneys across over 22,000 law firms. Most listings show credentials, practice areas, office locations, review data, and publicly reported case results. Visitors can search by location, case type, or firm name. The directory also supports filtering across 74 languages, so non-English speakers can find attorneys who practice in their language.

The site goes well beyond attorney listings. ThatCarHitMe.com publishes state-by-state crash report guides that walk people through filing fees, deadlines, and how to actually request police reports. This kind of info is publicly available but rarely easy to find. There are also diminished value guides, injury guides organized by accident type, statute of limitations breakdowns, a legal glossary, and a Q&A center covering the questions people are often too rushed to ask a lawyer directly. On the data side, the platform produces crash data intelligence reports sourced from official government open data portals, with additional cities and states being added on a rolling basis.

"If you get in an accident tonight and you pick up your phone, what do you actually find? A wall of ads and a hundred law firm websites that all say the same thing," said Matt George, Co-Founder and CEO of thatcarhitme.com. "We built ThatCarHitMe.com so that there is one source of truth with everything you need. Your state's rules, general information about cases similar to yours, how to find an attorney, all of it.”

"The information people need after an accident is already out there. It is just scattered across fifty different government portals and thousands of law firm websites, and nobody has organized it around the person who actually needs it," said Ray Onyango, Co-Founder and COO of thatcarhitme.com. "That is what we are building, a single place where all of that comes together, for every state."

ThatCarHitMe.com is live and available nationwide at https://thatcarhitme.com. The company's founders are available for interview.

About ThatCarHitMe.com

ThatCarHitMe.com is a national personal injury resource covering all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The platform includes a directory of more than 100,000 attorneys and over 22,000 law firms, crash data reports sourced from official government open data portals, and state-by-state legal guides for accident victims. ThatCarHitMe.com is created by Injuria, Inc., a Dallas-based legal technology company backed by The Legaltech Fund. Learn more at https://thatcarhitme.com.

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